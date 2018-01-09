The Forbidden Arts Will be Coming to PS4 in 2019

Stingbot Games has announced today that they will be releasing the action adventure platformer The Forbidden Arts to the PlayStation 4 sometime in early 2019, when the game is also set to leave Steam Early Access. The game, which puts players in the shoes of someone looking to save the world of Chora from a necromancer, is currently set to enter Steam Early Access next month.

According to Stingbot Games, the game takes place in a magical realm that combines both the Western and Eastern cultures of the world, and features a soundtrack composed by acoustic guitar. Sterling Selover, the founder of Stingbot Games, described the game as featuring a man trying to himself. “The Forbidden Arts is, at its heart, a tale of a young man trying to find himself,” he said. “Through overcoming physical and mental challenges with the help of his companions, Phoenix will learn of the true power within.”

For more information on The Forbidden Arts, make sure to check out below:

When the hero of the game, Phoenix, seeks the counsel of a druid to make sense of his visions, she awakens the latent pyromancy within him. This begins an epic journey from Phoenix’s humble beginnings to leading a powerful party on a mission to save the world of Chora from the blight of a powerful necromancer. Phoenix will embark on quests, solve puzzles, discover long-forgotten secrets, and battle enemies in a grand adventure of ancient magic. By controlling the power of fire within, Phoenix will discover new ways to take down enemies and bosses, as well as understand his inner flame.

The Forbidden Arts is set to launch sometime in early 2019 for the PlayStation 4.