Dragon Sinker Launching for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita This Winter

Earlier today, Kemco Games announced that the RPG Dragon Sinker is set to hit the North American PlayStation Store this winter. The game, which is set to launch for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita, has players joining forces with various mythical forces to come together and slay an evil dragon named Wyrmvarg.

Kemco didn’t give fans much of a release window besides this winter, but as we’re in the thick of the season, it could be coming at any time. For more information on the upcoming game and for what fans can expect from it, check out below:

Scour the world in search of new companions and collect more than 16 jobs! Then lead up to 12 party members into turn-based battles and swap freely between three teams to take on a host of powerful foes! And if that were not exciting enough, character costumes also change according to their job, giving pixel lovers something even more to look forward to! Ultimate Retro Gaming! Using 8-bit pixel graphics, Dragon Sinker harks back to the golden age of turn-based RPGs! Travel the world while amassing an army of followers and use their unique job skills to slay the evil dragon, Wyrmvarg! With plenty of subquests, extra dungeons, and bosses that will truly test your mettle, Dragon Sinker is everything one would expect from a traditional RPG and more! Battle Using Multiple Teams! Lead up to 12 characters into battle and adjust to any contingency by swapping between three customizable teams. Depending on the team leader, race, and job combination, various advantageous effects for each team will take effect.

Dragon Sinker is set to launch sometime this winter.