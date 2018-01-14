Beholder Makes You Spy on Tenants to Get Its Platinum Trophy
Beholder, which has the unique distinction of being a game where you spy on your tenants, is releasing next week on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The console port will include the Blissful Sleep DLC, and now the full trophy list has gone online before its January 16 release. It includes a Platinum trophy to unlock, and plenty of hijinks to get into.
Check out the full Beholder trophy list below:
Platinum
- Government Elite
Unlock all the Trophies in Beholder!
Gold
- Dolce Vita
Hector went abroad and guaranteed a comfortable life
- Most Important Thing
All your family is alive
Silver
- Heart attack or Validation?
Carl failed the Fit and Proper test
- Bad Time Stories
Tune the agitation device on the children radio wave
- District 9
Hector ended his life in the slums
- Without a Severance Pay
Hector went abroad
- Citizen Shteyn
Carl became a gold standard of a model citizen
- 111 kilometers
Work in the Archives till the end of your life
- Their Grass is Greener
Carl went abroad
- What Is It Good For?
The war ended with ceasefire
- Brave New World
The New Tomorrow is already here!
- Easy Virtue
Klara lived in the house twice
- Dance, dance!
Find Zlata Schimmer’s biological parents
- Law and Order
Talk to the cat in one language
Bronze
- Blast from the past
When the ghosts from your past haunt you
- Look into the monsters’ eyes
Fear must be overcome
- Sleep Tight
Hector slept his Blissful Sleep
- Love Potion No. 9
They lived happily… or not
- Awesome Descartres
There can’t be too many thoughts!
- Iron Fist
Bring justice
- Leg Grower
Help the war veteran grow back his leg
- Merry Drakaris
Warm the old lady
- It’s not my business
Don’t touch secrets of the past
- I Did Nothing!
Push a tenant to their limit
- Whiskered idler
Try to get rid of the animal
- Yo-ho-ho
Be friends with a pirate
- At both fronts
Contribute to art development
- Parental Control
Report Martha
- No Man’s Spy
Be out of conceit with the secret ending
- I’m Too Old For This
Undergo the Blissful Sleep procedure in advance
- Brainless Braveheart
Drink poisoned coffee
- Not a Big Dealer
Report the drug maker
- Family Guy
Get on track with your family
- White Papers, Black Mails
Write a blackmailing letter
- Bahama Mama
Set the Shimmers off to cruise
- My Heart Will Go On
Set the Shimmers off to sailing the barge
- I Choose Violence
Dishouse Klaus Shimmer in a hard way
- Pimp My Bride
Find a woman for Shpak
- Dirty Hands
Take part in the attempt on the life of the General
- Wetback Wall
Carl was caught on the border while he was trying to escape
- Not So Dumb
This dumb is not mine!
- Freedom is Slavery
State influence upon citizens life increased
- War Never Changes
Battle actions still take place on the border
- Iron Curtain
Carl left in the country
- Beholden To No One
I have nothing to behold
- Die Like You Mean It
Be killed by a tenant
- Billing Them Softly
Be caught in a theft
- Live like a boss
Feed the cat with banned food
Learn more about Beholder while you wait for the game’s release:
Take on the role of Carl and decide your own morality scale in Beholder. With procedurally generated scenarios and over ten different endings to uncover, choose to protect your family through secret machinations or selfless sacrifice. One thing is for certain: Someone is always watching.
- LIVE in a grim future where privacy is dead and a totalitarian State owns your life.
- SERVE the State that appointed you a manager of an apartment house.
- SPY on tenants using an arsenal of peeping, and eavesdropping techniques.
- REPORT on ideological subversion, or keep these secrets to yourself as blackmail material!
- USE authority to follow the law or CHOOSE to pursue your personal interests. Play as a loyal citizen, rebel freedom fighter, a corrupt crook out for personal gain.
Beholder will release January 16 on PlayStation 4.
