Beholder Makes You Spy on Tenants to Get Its Platinum Trophy

Beholder, which has the unique distinction of being a game where you spy on your tenants, is releasing next week on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The console port will include the Blissful Sleep DLC, and now the full trophy list has gone online before its January 16 release. It includes a Platinum trophy to unlock, and plenty of hijinks to get into.

Check out the full Beholder trophy list below:

Platinum Government Elite

Unlock all the Trophies in Beholder! Gold Dolce Vita

Hector went abroad and guaranteed a comfortable life

All your family is alive Silver Heart attack or Validation?

Carl failed the Fit and Proper test

Tune the agitation device on the children radio wave

Hector ended his life in the slums

Hector went abroad

Carl became a gold standard of a model citizen

Work in the Archives till the end of your life

Carl went abroad

The war ended with ceasefire

The New Tomorrow is already here!

Klara lived in the house twice

Find Zlata Schimmer’s biological parents

Talk to the cat in one language Bronze Blast from the past

When the ghosts from your past haunt you

Fear must be overcome

Hector slept his Blissful Sleep

They lived happily… or not

There can’t be too many thoughts!

Bring justice

Help the war veteran grow back his leg

Warm the old lady

Don’t touch secrets of the past

Push a tenant to their limit

Try to get rid of the animal

Be friends with a pirate

Contribute to art development

Report Martha

Be out of conceit with the secret ending

Undergo the Blissful Sleep procedure in advance

Drink poisoned coffee

Report the drug maker

Get on track with your family

Write a blackmailing letter

Set the Shimmers off to cruise

Set the Shimmers off to sailing the barge

Dishouse Klaus Shimmer in a hard way

Find a woman for Shpak

Take part in the attempt on the life of the General

Carl was caught on the border while he was trying to escape

This dumb is not mine!

State influence upon citizens life increased

Battle actions still take place on the border

Carl left in the country

I have nothing to behold

Be killed by a tenant

Be caught in a theft

Be caught in a theft Live like a boss

Feed the cat with banned food

Take on the role of Carl and decide your own morality scale in Beholder. With procedurally generated scenarios and over ten different endings to uncover, choose to protect your family through secret machinations or selfless sacrifice. One thing is for certain: Someone is always watching. LIVE in a grim future where privacy is dead and a totalitarian State owns your life.

SERVE the State that appointed you a manager of an apartment house.

SPY on tenants using an arsenal of peeping, and eavesdropping techniques.

REPORT on ideological subversion, or keep these secrets to yourself as blackmail material!

USE authority to follow the law or CHOOSE to pursue your personal interests. Play as a loyal citizen, rebel freedom fighter, a corrupt crook out for personal gain.

Beholder will release January 16 on PlayStation 4.

