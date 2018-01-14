PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  Trophies: Trophy Guides and Lists, PS3, PS Vita, PS4

Beholder Makes You Spy on Tenants to Get Its Platinum Trophy

January 14, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

beholder trophy list

Beholder, which has the unique distinction of being a game where you spy on your tenants, is releasing next week on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The console port will include the Blissful Sleep DLC, and now the full trophy list has gone online before its January 16 release. It includes a Platinum trophy to unlock, and plenty of hijinks to get into.

Check out the full Beholder trophy list below:

Platinum

  • Government Elite
    Unlock all the Trophies in Beholder!

Gold

  • Dolce Vita
    Hector went abroad and guaranteed a comfortable life
  • Most Important Thing
    All your family is alive

Silver

  • Heart attack or Validation?
    Carl failed the Fit and Proper test
  • Bad Time Stories
    Tune the agitation device on the children radio wave
  • District 9
    Hector ended his life in the slums
  • Without a Severance Pay
    Hector went abroad
  • Citizen Shteyn
    Carl became a gold standard of a model citizen
  • 111 kilometers
    Work in the Archives till the end of your life
  • Their Grass is Greener
    Carl went abroad
  • What Is It Good For?
    The war ended with ceasefire
  • Brave New World
    The New Tomorrow is already here!
  • Easy Virtue
    Klara lived in the house twice
  • Dance, dance!
    Find Zlata Schimmer’s biological parents
  • Law and Order
    Talk to the cat in one language

Bronze

  • Blast from the past
    When the ghosts from your past haunt you
  • Look into the monsters’ eyes
    Fear must be overcome
  • Sleep Tight
    Hector slept his Blissful Sleep
  • Love Potion No. 9
    They lived happily… or not
  • Awesome Descartres
    There can’t be too many thoughts!
  • Iron Fist
    Bring justice
  • Leg Grower
    Help the war veteran grow back his leg
  • Merry Drakaris
    Warm the old lady
  • It’s not my business
    Don’t touch secrets of the past
  • I Did Nothing!
    Push a tenant to their limit
  • Whiskered idler
    Try to get rid of the animal
  • Yo-ho-ho
    Be friends with a pirate
  • At both fronts
    Contribute to art development
  • Parental Control
    Report Martha
  • No Man’s Spy
    Be out of conceit with the secret ending
  • I’m Too Old For This
    Undergo the Blissful Sleep procedure in advance
  • Brainless Braveheart
    Drink poisoned coffee
  • Not a Big Dealer
    Report the drug maker
  • Family Guy
    Get on track with your family
  • White Papers, Black Mails
    Write a blackmailing letter
  • Bahama Mama
    Set the Shimmers off to cruise
  • My Heart Will Go On
    Set the Shimmers off to sailing the barge
  • I Choose Violence
    Dishouse Klaus Shimmer in a hard way
  • Pimp My Bride
    Find a woman for Shpak
  • Dirty Hands
    Take part in the attempt on the life of the General
  • Wetback Wall
    Carl was caught on the border while he was trying to escape
  • Not So Dumb
    This dumb is not mine!
  • Freedom is Slavery
    State influence upon citizens life increased
  • War Never Changes
    Battle actions still take place on the border
  • Iron Curtain
    Carl left in the country
  • Beholden To No One
    I have nothing to behold
  • Die Like You Mean It
    Be killed by a tenant
  • Billing Them Softly
    Be caught in a theft
  • Live like a boss
    Feed the cat with banned food

Learn more about Beholder while you wait for the game’s release:

Take on the role of Carl and decide your own morality scale in Beholder. With procedurally generated scenarios and over ten different endings to uncover, choose to protect your family through secret machinations or selfless sacrifice. One thing is for certain: Someone is always watching.

  • LIVE in a grim future where privacy is dead and a totalitarian State owns your life.
  • SERVE the State that appointed you a manager of an apartment house.
  • SPY on tenants using an arsenal of peeping, and eavesdropping techniques.
  • REPORT on ideological subversion, or keep these secrets to yourself as blackmail material!
  • USE authority to follow the law or CHOOSE to pursue your personal interests. Play as a loyal citizen, rebel freedom fighter, a corrupt crook out for personal gain.

Beholder will release January 16 on PlayStation 4.

[Source: PSN Profiles]

Tags:
Of Course There’s Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Cup Noodles DLC
CWL NOLA Results: Team Kaliber Loses Streak, But Comes Out Victorious After Epic Grand Finals
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of CraveOnline Media, LLC, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.