Assassin’s Creed Mirage Trophy List Reveals an Easy Platinum

Assassin’s Creed Mirage trophy list is out, revealing some fairly straightforward trophies and an easy Platinum. Assassin’s Creed trophies have never really been particularly difficult, but in recent years, the size and scale of its games have made the Platinum run quite cumbersome. Fortunately, Mirage is a return to its roots in almost all forms, including its trophy list.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage trophies explained — how to unlock Platinum

AC Mirage has a total of 51 trophies, including a Platinum (thanks, PowerPyx). There are 34 Bronze trophies, 15 Silver trophies, and only one Gold trophy. A few of the trophies should unlock automatically while playing the story, while others will require players to utilize various tools and tricks at their disposal to take out enemies.

There are a few combat-related trophies, but more importantly, players will need 100% completion for the Platinum. This includes synchronizing all viewpoints and finding collectibles. Finally, there are also trophies for upgrading weapons and outfits.

Sounds like busywork, but none of this should take too much time considering AC Mirage is a rather short game. According to Ubisoft, it should take completionists somewhere between 25-30 hours to see and do everything. That’s roughly how long we expect players to spend unlocking AC Mirage’s Platinum trophy.