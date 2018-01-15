PSA: You Still Have Time to Take Advantage of Great PS4 Deals

This week’s PlayStation Store Sales are coming to an end tomorrow, but it’s not too late to take advantage of several great PS4 deals on the North American PlayStation Store. By taking a look at the current deals, you’ll find discounts on some AAA games for PlayStation 4 & Vita, many great PlayStation 3 titles, and a bunch of other offerings. It’s always an exciting week on the PlayStation Store.

Here are the games on sale through the PlayStation Store this week, with some deals ending on January 16 at 8am PT/11am ET. All discounts listed are PlayStation Plus prices if applicable.

All Deals PlayStation 4 2064: Read Only Memories – $11.99

Ace Banana – $1.49

Action Henk – $2.99

Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders – $5.99 ($8.99)

Albedo: Eyes From Outer Space – $1.49

Alien Shooter + Doodle God Bundle – $3.99

Among the Sleep – $4.49

Ancient Amuletor – $9.99

Archangel – $17.09

Armello (Deluxe) – $11.00

Armikrog – $3.99

Asemblance – $1.99

Assault Android Cactus – $5.09

ATV Drift & Tricks – $14.99

Axiom Verge – $9.99

Bastion – $3.74

Battlezone – $13.59

Beach Buggy Racing – $1.99

Birthdays the Beginning – $15.99

Black the Fall – $8.99

Black & White Bushido – $6.49

Bleed – $4.41

Blood Bowl 2 – $5.99

Blue Rider – $1.99

Bound – $6.99

Broforce – $3.74

Broken Age – $3.99

Butcher – Special Edition – $5.19

Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Gold – $19.79 Digital Pro – $29.99

Call of Duty Ghosts Digital Hardened – $29.99 Gold – $19.79

Carmageddon: Max Damage – $9.99

Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux – $0.69

Children of Zodiarcs – $12.59

Chim Sharp – $1.99

Coffin Dodgers – $3.59

CounterSpy – $5.24

Croixleur Sigma – $7.49

Crypt of the Necrodancer – $2.99

Dangerous Golf – $4.99

Darkest Dungeon: Crimson Edition – $11.99

Dark Mystery – $1.59

Dark Souls III – $20.99 Deluxe – $33.99

Day D Tower Rush – $2.79

Day of the Tentacle Remastered – $5.99

DC Universe Episode Pack 1 – $8.99 Episode Pack 2 – $8.99 Episode Pack 3 – $23.99

Dead by Daylight Special Edition – $17.99 Halloween – $4.79

Dead Rising Triple Pack – $20.81

Dear Esther: Landmark Edition – $2.49

Deer Simulator – $3.99

Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition – $12.49

Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth – $29.99

DmC Devil May Cry – $11.99

Don’t Knock Twice – $9.99

Don’t Starve – $4.49

Don’t Starve Together – $7.49

Doodle God, Devil & Kingdom – $5.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse – $9.99 + Season Pass – $16.24

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $23.99 Deluxe – $35.99

Drawful 2 – $2.99

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour – $4.99

DYING Reborn – $1.99

EA Sports Rory McIlroy PGA Tour – $19.99

Earthlock: Festival of Magic – $3.99

End Space – $7.99

Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood – $3.99

Enter the Gungeon – $7.49

Entwined – $3.49

Escape Goat 2 – $0.99

Escape Plan Ultimate – $5.24

Eventide 2: Sorcerer’s Mirror – $5.99

EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone – $14.99

Fallen Legion: Sins of an Empire – $11.99

Farming Simulator 17 Premium – $33.74 Big Bud – $10.49 KUHN – $10.49

Fat Princess Adventures – $1.99

Firewatch – $7.99

Flinthook – $7.49

Flower – $2.44

flOw – $2.09

Flywrench – $2.09

Frisky Business – $4.99

Furi – $5.99 Definitive – $6.59

Gal*Gun Double Peace – $7.49

Goat Simulator – $2.99 The GOATY – $8.99

Grim Fandango Remastered – $2.99

Gunscape – $3.99

Heroes of the Monkey Tavern – $3.99

Hereoes of the Seven Seas – $3.49

Hidden Dragon Legend – $15.99

Hitman – GOTY Edition – $35.99 Upgrade – $11.99

Honor and Duty: Arcade Edition – $1.04

HoPiKo – $1.39

Horse Racing 2016 – $2.59

Hotline Miami Collection – $9.99

Human Fall Flat – $5.24

Hunting Simulator – $15.99

I am Bread – $1.94

Ironcast – $2.99

JYDGE – $8.99

Kero Blaster – $5.99

KickBeat – $1.99

Killing Floor 2 – $15.99

Killzone Shadow Fall Intercept – $4.99

Klaus – $3.99

Late Shift – $7.49

Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition – $5.99

Lightfield – $7.99

Light Tracer – $11.99

Lili: Child of Geos – $5.99

Lost Grimoires: Stolen Kingdom – $3.99

Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime – $1.99

Machinarium – $1.99

Mages of Mystralia – $11.99

Magicka 2 – $3.74

Maize – $9.99

Malicious Fallen – $10.49

Manifest 99 – $4.19

Manual Samuel – $2.49

Marvel Quest: Dark Reign – $1.49

Mount & Blade: Warband – $4.99

Neighborhorde – $1.99

Neon Chrome – $4.49

Never Alone – $2.99

Nidhogg 2 – $11.99

Not A Hero – $2.59

N++ – $7.49

Outlast Bundle of Terror – $7.24

Overcooked – $5.77 Holiday – $6.79 Gourmet – $6.79

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul – $19.99

Perfect Universe – $3.39

Pixel Gear – $1.09

PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate – $11.99

Pyre – $9.99

Resident Evil 0 – $7.99

Resident Evil 4 – $7.99

Resident Evil 5 – $7.99

Resident Evil 6 – $7.99

Resident Evil Deluxe Origins Bundle – $15.99

Resogun – $2.99

Ride 2 – $17.99

Rime – $17.99

Riptide GP: Renegade – $1.99

Ronin – $2.49

Royal Defense Complete Edition – $3.99

Seasons After Fall – $6.99

Serial Cleaner – $4.49

Shadwen – $3.39

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter – $9.99

Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut – $8.49

SmuggleCraft – $9.99

Sneaky Bears – $9.99

Snow Moto Racing Freedom – $17.99

Songbringer – $9.99

Soul Dimension – $2.49

Sound Shapes Ultimate Bundle – $6.99

Sparc – $14.99

Sports Bar VR – $7.99

Statik – $11.99

SteamWorld Dig 2 – $14.99

Steins;Gate 0 – $15.99

Strafe – $9.99

Styx Bundle – $17.99

Sublevel Zero – Redux – $7.99

Submerged – $1.99

Super Cloudbuilt – $9.99

Super Stardust Ultra – $4.54

Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality – $6.99

SwapQuest – $1.99

Talisman – $11.99

Tekken 7 – $29.99 Deluxe – $46.74

Tethered – $9.99

The Bridge – $1.89

The Bunker – $5.99

The Coma: Recut – $7.49 Deluxe – $8.15

The Deadly Tower of Monsters – $4.49

theHunter: Call of the Wild – $27.99

The Jackbox Party Bundle – $17.99 The Jackbox Party Pack – $8.74

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor Deluxe – $14.99

The Pure Bundle – $12.49

The Shadow Warrior Collection – $23.99

The Surge: Complete Edition – $35.99

The Technomancer – $9.99

Thimbleweed Park – $11.99

Toren – $3.99

TorqueL – $3.99

Tour de France 2016 – $9.99

Tour de France 2017 – $12.49

Tower of Guns – $2.24

Transistor – $4.99

Tricky Towers – $5.99

Trine 3 – $4.39

Trine Bundle – $4.49

Trine Trilogy – $7.49

Tumblestone – $7.24

Type:Rider – $1.99

Umbrella Corps – $5.99 Deluxe – $7.99

Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure – $11.99

Use Your Words – $4.49

Unearthing Mars – $4.49

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered – $14.99

Valley – $3.99

Vector Unit Triple Pack – $3.99

Vermintide: The Arrogance Lost Collection – $7.99

Volume – $4.99

Wheels of Aurelia – $1.99

Wild Guns Reloaded – $11.99

Worms Battlegrounds – $4.99

WRC 5 & 6 Deluxe – $11.99

WRC 6 – $9.99

WRC 7 – $24.99

The Wolf Among Us – $6.24 ($8.74)

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles – $11.99

Yooka-Laylee – $13.59

Zombie Army Trilogy – $9.99 PlayStation 3 Call of Duty Ghosts Gold – $14.84 Digital Hardened – $23.99

Call of Duty Advanced Warfare Gold – $16.49 Digital Pro – $26.99

CounterSpy – $5.24

Drakengard – $7.49

Entwined – $3.49

Ethan: Meteor Hunter – $2.49

flOw – $2.09

Goat Simulator – $2.99

Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign – $1.49

Prototype – $7.99

Prototype 2 Gold – $8.99

Prototype Franchise Bundle – $9.99

Resogun – $2.99

R-Type Dimensions – $2.99

Sound Shapes – $6.99

The Jackbox Party Bundle – $17.99

The Jackbox Party Pack – $9.99

The King of Fighters XIII – $11.99

Yakuza 5 – $19.99 PlayStation Vita 21 in 1 Ultimate Bundle – $15.99

Adventures of Mana – $4.99

Axiom Verge – $9.99

Bastion – $3.74

Broken Age – $3.99

Burly Men at Sea – $6.99

CounterSpy – $5.24

Croixleur Sigma – $7.49

Crypt of the NecroDancer – $2.99

Darkest Dungeon – $11.99

DYING Reborn – $1.49

Entwined – $3.49

Flower – $2.44

flOw – $2.09

Frozen Synapse Prime – $1.99

Gal*Gun: Double Peace – $7.49

Grim Fandango Remastered – $2.99

Guacamelee Bundle – $5.99

Mecho Tales – $3.99

Neon Chrome – $4.49

Persona 4: Dancing All Night – $24.99

PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate – $2.99

Resogun – $2.99

Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99

Sound Shapes Ultimate Bundle – $6.99

SteamWorld Dig 2 – $14.99

Steins;Gate 0 – $11.99

TorqueL – $3.99

Valkyrie Drive Bhikkhuni – $20.99 PlayStation Store Sales prices are in USD and may be higher in Canada.

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for January.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales?