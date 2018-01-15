View the Dynamic Lost Sphear PS4 Theme You Get for Preordering

The demo for Tokyo RPG Factory’s second project, Lost Sphear, is available on the PlayStation Store, and now Square Enix is showing off the game’s soundtrack and dynamic PS4 theme. The music tracks shown off in the video are “Lost Town,” and “Palace.” Those that pre-order the role-playing game through the Square Enix Online Store will get both music tracks and the PS4 theme on launch day.

Here’s the Lost Sphear PS4 theme trailer showing off what to expect:

For even more on the role-playing game, check out my Lost Sphear preview. Here’s what I had to say about it:

The dungeon ended with an intense boss battle that really tested my abilities. I had to constantly monitor my health, as the hulking creature was able to deal major damage with its attacks. I once again had to maintain my distance, as my defensive posturing was just as important as the skills I was casting. I eventually managed to defeat the creature, get a memory, and restore part of the village before the demo ended. One thing that I didn’t get to see in the demo itself, but did get to check out during my time with director Atsushi Hashimoto, were the game’s Vulcosuits. These are mechanized suits of armors that characters can use during battle that’ll give them a temporary edge during fights. Making sure that these powerful suits are used at the right time will add a lot of depth to combat, and I can’t wait to handle them myself once the game releases. I only spent a little under an hour with Lost Sphear, but I’m left wanting to see a lot more. The story already has its hooks in me, and I trust Tokyo RPG Factory to craft an emotional tale after playing I am Setsuna. Thankfully, I won’t have to wait too long to learn more about the world’s secrets as Lost Sphear launches January 23, 2018.

Lost Sphear releases January 23, 2018 for PlayStation 4, PC and Nintendo Switch.