Jiren and Android 17 Are Coming to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

The latest V-Jump magazine confirms that two new fighters are coming to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. The magazine reveals that Jiren and Android 17’s Dragon Ball Super incarnations are being added to the popular game. Assumedly they’ll be paid DLC, but we don’t have official details yet. ShonenGamez has the full scan of the two characters.

For even more on the fighting game, you can check out our Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 review in order to learn more. Here’s a snippet of what reviewer Keri Honea had to say about it:

From watching the gameplay video, you undoubtedly noticed the game’s most glaring problem: the poor lip-syncing with the dub. It’s so bad during the cut scenes, I felt like I was watching an early kung-fu movie dub from the ’70s and ’80s. Trunks’ lips would continue to move long after he was done speaking, which was incredibly painful to watch. At least the visuals are crisp and colorful to somewhat make up for the awful lip-syncing. Just watch the pretty battles, people, and do not look at their mouths as they talk. With all of the side missions, skills to unlock, items to craft, hilarious side quests such as the milk delivery quests, Parallel Quests with co-op capability, offline and online matches, and not to mention the main missions, there is more than enough for players to sink their teeth into. It will feel padded to some, especially those who played the first game. Dimps undoubtedly forced in the RPG-grinding to lengthen the game and separate it from the Budokai games, which does it make more unique, and at the same time, a bit annoying for a title that is, at its core, a member of the fighting genre. Those who never picked up the first title will easily jump into Xenoverse 2 with amazement and wonder and love every minute of it. Those who already played the first game will appreciate the solid online mechanics, but won’t find much motivation in going through a main storyline that they’ve already done time and time again.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch.

[Source: ShonenGamez]