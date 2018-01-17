Latest FIFA 18 Video Features Ronaldo and Others Choosing Their Team of the Year

With the FIFA 18 Team of the Year out and available in packs, EA has shared one last video to tease players about who might make it onto the list of the best players of 2017. In the video (below) led by Team of the Year lock Cristiano Ronaldo, many soccer stars, Youtubers, and media folks can be seen giving their vote for who will be on the 2017 Team of the Year.

Of course, the Team of the Year has been slowly trickeling out for the past two days over on the FIFA Twitter, and fans of the game will want to jump into the game now to start picking up packs and trying to pull their favorite player before they’re gone forever.

In case you missed it, EA recently announced the process for which the 2017 Team of the Year was selected. For more information on that, check out below:

According to EA, the 2017 Team of the Year roster will be voted on by a “carefully curated list” filled with members of the media, athletes, and even FIFA community members. Those who were chosen to be a judge will receive a custom-built ballet box that includes a shortlist of 55 of the world’s most elite soccer players. Each ballot recipient will cast their vote by posting a photo on social media of their particular Team of the Year, consisting of three attackers, three midfielders, four defenders, and one goalkeeper. Ballots will make up 60% of the total vote and EA’s votes make up the other 40%. Fans who want to follow along with the voting can follow the hashtag “#TOTYVote.”

FIFA 18 is now available.