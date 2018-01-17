Overwatch Blizzard World Map to Launch on January 23

“Epic memories can only be made in an epic world.” That’s the tagline that Blizzard used when they tweeted out an image of ticket to admit one to the grand opening of Blizzard World, the long awaited new hybrid map coming Overwatch next week. Revealed at Blizzcon 2017, Blizzard World is a theme park based on other Blizzard properties like World of Warcraft, StarCraft, and Diablo.

The map has been live in the PTR (a public test server that PC players can access), but January 23 will mark the day that it gets a wider release on consoles and the main PC version of the game.

Epic memories can only be made in an epic world… So, grab a ticket & join us for the GRAND OPENING of Blizzard World! Your adventure begins January 23 https://t.co/PHG4qA7dfP pic.twitter.com/5W2o73qElc — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 17, 2018

For even more on Overwatch, check out our review of Blizzard’s first-person shooter. Here’s what our reviewer had to say:

With accessibility to spare, a real commitment to diversity and an infectious sense of innocent fun, Overwatch feels like an important game — the sort that can bridge boundaries in the oft-segmented gaming community. I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say that this may just be the project to revitalize lapsed or disheartened gamers’ interest in the medium, or the one to bring new players onboard the FPS wagon. So many big games unintentionally put up a wall, implying through their communities, marketing or even gameplay, that they are only for one kind of player or another. Overwatch, on the other hand, makes no mistake in identifying its audience: anyone and everyone that wants to take a shot. It’s ironic to imagine a title about a fragmented team fighting amongst itself serving as a big unifier, but that might just be what we need. At a time when the division between our hobby’s constituents seems more visible than ever, Overwatch reminds us that we’re more alike than different — if we let them, games can bring us together. I don’t know about you, but I think that’s something well worth fighting for.

Are you excited to play the Overwatch Blizzard World map when it launches publicly next week?