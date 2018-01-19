Dragon Ball FighterZ Will Have Loot Boxes

New screenshots have confirmed that there will be a loot box equivalent in Arc System Works and Bandai Namco’s upcoming fighting game. The Dragon Ball FighterZ loot boxes come in the form of Z Capsules (which hold cosmetic items and lobby avatars). These can be purchased using two different currencies: Zeni (an in-game currency you earn through battles) and Premium Z Coins. While the secondary currency may raise a few red flags due to its name, the coins are actually earned due to duplicate items, not through spending actual money.

Of course, it’s worth noting that the game could potentially be patched to allow players to buy in-game currency with real money. That’s true of any game, though. So, I’d advise readers to not freak out over a hypothetical. Save your pitchforks for now as loot boxes are a perfectly fine mechanic for a multiplayer-driven game.

For even more on the fighting game, you can check out our E3 2017 Dragon Ball FighterZ preview in order to learn more. Here’s a snippet of what I had to say about it:

Since it is a Dragon Ball game, there’s also a big focus on mobility. By hitting the right trigger, players can use a special homing dash that’ll avoid Ki attacks. That’s not all, as they can also do a warp attack called Vanish that has players teleport behind their opponent and land an attack. That costs a gauge of energy, though, so it’s important that these special moves are used in moderation. The fighting in Dragon Ball FighterZ is just as fun as it looks. The combat is instantly accessible to anyone that has played a fighting game, but there’s enough unique systems in play that competitive players will have to spend plenty of time learning the ins and outs. Going off of Arc System Works’ track record, this isn’t a game that Dragon Ball fans will want to miss out on.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on January 26, 2018.

