All Might Revealed as Playable Character in My Hero Academia: One Justice

While a lot of information regarding the upcoming My Hero Academia: One Justice is still under wraps, Bandai Namco has revealed today that the ultimate hero, All Might, will be joining the game as its next playable character. Revealed in this week’s issue of Jump magazine, All Might is now the fourth playable character for the upcoming battle game, joining Izuku Midoriya, Tomura Shigaraki, and Katsuku Bakugo.

According to Jump magazine (via Gematsu), each move that All Might pulls off in the game is classified as a special attack. Fans of the manga series will no doubt be excited for the inclusion of a character like All Might, and it just goes to show that Bandai Namco seems to be pulling out all of the stops for the upcoming game. While My Hero Academia: One Justice still has no release information other than the 2018 date, the game is set to be a battle action game that features realistic stage destruction through the use of superhuman powers known as “Quirks.”

For a brief rundown of how the upcoming game is set to operate, check out below (via Gematsu):

Fight, for every justice. My Hero Academia appears as a battle action game where “Quirks” collide! Experience diverse battles on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch through realistic stage destruction by using superhuman powers called “Quirks,” and take full advantage of the buildings and walls placed throughout the stage. Go Plus Ultra with My Hero Academia: One’s Justice.

My Hero Academia: One Justice will launch sometime in 2018.

[Source: Gematsu]