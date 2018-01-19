The Switchblade Closed Beta Officially Starts in Just a Few Days

After months and months have anticipation, Lucid Games has finally announced that the closed beta for the upcoming racing, shooter hybrid Switchblade will hit the PlayStation 4 in just a few days. The closed beta will officially open to players on January 22, so if you’ve signed up in the past or are still looking to, check those emails.

To celebrate the upcoming launch of the beta, the PlayStation Blog recently sat down with Switchblade’s Project Director Jeff Lewis and Creative Director Craig Howard for a short Q&A on the upcoming game, so make sure to check that out. As it stands, Lucid Games is still searching for players to join in on the upcoming beta, and whoever wants to sign up can do so by visiting the Switchblade website. Be aware that the beta will begin soon, so make sure to sign up quick.

For a bit more information on the upcoming vehicular combat game, make sure to check out how Lucid Games describes it below:

Switchblade is an arena-based 5v5 vehicular shooter that combines high-octane combat with an ever-shifting array of strategic choices. Seamlessly switch between heavily armed vehicles at any time to create endless tactical choices. Chase down a rival in a speedy fighter, then swap to a heavy-duty battlewagon to attack your competitor’s tower as your teammates switch between healers & artillery to back you up. Win battles, grab loot and create your own unique online superstar as you rise through the ranks of a spectacular e-sport championship. ‘We’ve got so much experience with driving games at our studio, but in a race there’s only ever one winner.’ said Craig Howard, Creative Director at Lucid Games. ‘We wanted to make a game that more than one person can win, a true team game and one that rewards tactics as much as reactions’

Switchblade is set to release sometime in 2018 on the PlayStation 4 and PC.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]