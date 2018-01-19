See More Things You Can Do Outside Battles in Dynasty Warriors 9 With This Trailer

Koei Tecmo has uploaded the second long gameplay trailer for the much anticipated Dynasty Warriors 9 where they showed more of the non-battle activities such as gathering, fishing, and exploration, that players can perform in the game’s open world map. While many of the features have been explained in the official site, there are also some new features that are shown for the first time in this trailer.

For example, some shops let you develop items that require material items instead of money. If you are lacking a certain material, you can have the game pinpoint a location on the world map that produces the said material. You can also put waypoints on these spots, which will then act as a destination marker in the minimap.

You can also gain experience points to level up by simply gathering information in this game. You can check Signposts on the field to add landmark spots on the map that you can visit later.

Koei Tecmo has also placed a number of Bonfires spread all over China in Dynasty Warriors 9. Just like in the Hideaway house and city restaurants, you can cook meals to gain temporary bonuses or rest to recover HP while letting time pass.

And with the clothing cupboard inside the Hideaway house, you can change the default costume for any character. As other characters can visit your house in their informal clothing, you can create intimate scenes where both characters are interacting while donning their casual attire.

In a related news, Koei Tecmo will hold an event in Japan on January 31 to commemorate Dynasty Warriors 9 going gold. This game will be released for PlayStation 4 in Japan and East Asia on February 8, with the western release that includes Xbox One and Steam versions to follow five days later on February 13.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]