Battlefield 1’s Apocalypse Expansion Detailed, Out in February

Battlefield 1‘s fourth expansion, Apocalypse, will release in February for Season Pass owners, DICE has announced. Accompanying the release window were details of the upcoming content, which introduces the new Air Assault mode, five multiplayer maps, new vehicles, and much more.

Here are the details revealed thus far:

Battlefield 1 Apocalypse adds five multiplayer maps to the mix. The bloody, muddy hell of Passchendaele and the Austro-Italian clash of Caporetto portray two of the most infamous battles of World War 1, where you’ll go over the top to conquer bitterly-contested ground. The scenic wheat fields by River Somme transform into a nightmare after devastating artillery barrages. On London Calling and Razor’s Edge – two maps created exclusively for aerial combat – you’ll be able to live out your dogfight fantasies. Master the skies in the new Air Assault game mode and expand the horizon of your Battlefield 1 experiences. You’ll also get your hands on new vehicles, weapons, and gadgets with Battlefield 1 Apocalypse. For instance, the Assault Class’s AA Rocket Gun arms infantry soldiers with a way to assist airborne team mates and deliver serious damage to enemy aircrafts. And with new ranks, Service Assignments, Specializations, and Dog Tags, you’ll have plenty of challenges to tackle. Take a deep-dive into the details on the Battlefield 1 Apocalypse page.

We’ll update our readers when release dates are announced.