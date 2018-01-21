Minecraft Set New Record in December 2017 With 74 Million Monthly Active Users

Helen Chiang, Minecraft‘s new head at Microsoft, has revealed that the title set a new record in December 2017 with 74 million monthly active users. The game has now sold 144 million copies across all platforms.

Speaking to PopSugar about her new role, Chiang said that her goal is to continue building Minecraft‘s community.

We just recently set a new record in December for monthly active users, so now we’re at 74 million monthly active users — and that’s really a testament to people coming back to the game, whether it’s through the game updates or bringing in new players from across the world. That’s really our goal, to keep building the community that we have.

Chiang also aims to bring the community together, regardless of what platform(s) they’re playing on.

All of our players are playing across a number of different devices and platforms, and it shouldn’t matter where they’re playing – what’s important to us is that they have the opportunity to play it together, because it makes it so much more of a rich experience. That’s the journey we’re still on…we’ve been doing a lot of work to expand into new geographies and really just making Minecraft available to anybody, anywhere in the world, any way that they want to play.

How Microsoft achieves this ambition remains to be seen.

[Source: PopSugar]