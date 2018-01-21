PS4, PSVR & PS Vita New Releases This Week: January 23, 2018 – Lost World

It’s time for you hunter’s out there to pick your weapon of choice and get to monster slaying, as Monster Hunter: World is set to release. Those not in the hunting mood, can find other quality PS4 new releases, such as Dragon Ball FighterZ and Lost Sphear. Those wanting to play in virtual reality or on the go are left with an option a piece (although they both look to be quality releases).

Check out the PS4 new releases, along with the Vita and VR release below:

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

PlayStation 4

The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human (PlayStation Network)

Celeste (PlayStation Network)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (PlayStation Network, Retail)

Iconoclasts (PlayStation Network)

Laws of Machine (PlayStation Network)

Lost Sphear (PlayStation Network)

Monster Hunter: World (PlayStation Network, Retail)

OK K.O.! Let’s Play Heroes (PlayStation Network)

Wild Turkey Hunter (PlayStation Network)

PlayStation Vita

Iconoclasts (PlayStation Network)

PlayStation VR

The Inpatient (PlayStation Network, Retail)

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

Let us know in the comments what PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, and/or Vita games you plan to pick up this week, and if you're excited for any of this week's digital releases.