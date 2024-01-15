PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning January 15, 2024

The PlayStation Store is finally starting to get busier as the list of new PS5 and PS4 games due to be released during the week beginning January 15, 2024, offers a lot more choice. There are also the first new PSVR 2 games of the year, although the highlights will be Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and The Last of Us Part II: Remastered on PS5.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of January 15 to 21, 2024.

PS5 Games

Vertigo 2 (January 15)

Extreme Bike Racing (January 16)

Toy Trains (January 16)

Farm Knight Adventures (January 17)

Mystic Academy: Escape Room (January 17)

Nephenthesys (January 17)

Bahnsen Knights (January 18)

Bulletstorm VR (January 18)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (January 18)

Ziggy (January 18)

The Cub (January 19)

Knights of Grayfang (January 19)

The Last of Us Part II: Remastered (January 19)

PS4 Games

Moon Lander (January 15)

Extreme Bike Racing (January 16)

Urban Thief Simulator: The Ultimate Heist (January 16)

Nephenthesys (January 17)

Bahnsen Knights (January 18)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (January 18)

Ziggy (January 18)

The Cub (January 19)

Golf Guys (January 19)

Knights of Grayfang (January 19)

A total of 13 games are coming to PS5 this week, while the PS4 console gets a slightly shorter list of 10 games. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the highlight of both consoles, with the franchise getting a fresh take after an absence of over 13 years. Those wanting to try before they buy can currently download a demo.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered also arrives on PS5 this week with improved graphics and a new gameplay mode called No Return. New PSVR 2 games include Vertigo 2, Toy Trains, and the delayed Bulletstorm VR.