God of War Will Feature Optional Bosses for the First Time

The upcoming God of War just got a few interesting new details regarding the game and how some boss fights will work. In a recent interview with Game Informer (via Gaming Bolt), director Cory Barlog confirmed that the game will have optional boss fights, making the first time in the series that a choice of this nature was available.

While the God of War series is known for having ridiculous boss fights, the series has never given the player the chance to either skip the fight or not do it altogether. However, it seems like this upcoming iteration will offer players a bit more freedom than they might be used to. We don’t know yet what type of bosses Barlog meant, or how players will be able to bypass the fights, so there’s still some more information that has to come out before we get a full understanding.

Barlog also confirmed that Kratos will be able to increase his health in the game, but that it won’t be similar to how it’s done in previous games. While he didn’t elaborate on that, it’s becoming clearer and clearer that the folks behind the upcoming game intend for this God of War to be an experience that players haven’t received from the series ever before.

If you haven’t yet, make sure to check out our preview of the latest God of War iteration from E3 2017:

God of War is back, and it has brought with it some fresh ideas. Not only in gameplay, with a helper character, truly defensive options, and the removal of blatant button prompts. But also in the world from which this game’s mythology is drawn from. Kratos continues to struggle despite a lengthy period of self-imposed isolation. Meanwhile, his son appears to be just as willing and able to conquer his fears and vanquish enemies as Kratos. Yet there remain so many unanswered questions: what is in that satchel Kratos is seen handing to Atreus? What happened to Kratos while he was away from the world? Who was Atreus’ mother? Or that woman talking to him? By leaving these things unanswered, Sony Santa Monica has left us all talking amongst ourselves, awaiting with a near fever-pitch level of anticipation, for what looks to be another solid entry in this venerable series. It is still too early to call this game, but what we’ve seen is as promising as any of the other strong God of War games.

God of War will release on April 20, 2018.

