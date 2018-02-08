Egress Mixes Souls-Like Combat With the Battle Royale Genre, Coming This Year

Earlier today, Fazan Games has announced that Egress, a role-playing battle royale game that has a Souls-like combat system, will be releasing for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2018. No information on the release date for the game has been revealed as of yet, but the developers did release a brief trailer for the game, which you can check out below.

Users who are interested in the game can sign up for a beta for it now, though Fazan Games hasn’t released any information on when that will begin rolling out. When the game launches, Egress will put players in a battle royale setting with Souls-like combat, with players able to choose heroes that all have unique abilities in an effort to become the last one alive.

For a full list of some of the features found in Egress, check out below:

About Egress is a role-playing battle royale with an intense hardcore Souls-like combat system. Choose your hero with unique abilities and become the last survivor. Key Features Alternate universe, combining the Victorian era, Lovecraft’s mythology, and Retrowave.

The multi-level City. Explore streets, houses, and sewer tunnels.

Heroes with unique abilities, weapons, and the opportunity to become stronger.

Hardcore Souls-like combat system based on melee attacks and dodges, ability combinations, as well as strengths and weaknesses of the characters, their roles and equipment.

Solo or team-up modes.

Egress will release sometime in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Gematsu]