Destiny 2 Xur Location and Inventory Guide for February 9 – February 12, 2018

It’s Friday, which means that it’s time for our Destiny 2 Xur location and inventory guide. Unlike Destiny 1, where Xur was always present in a social space, the mysterious vendor can now be found out in the exploration zones. His currency is Legendary Shards, which can be obtained by breaking down legendary and exotic gear. Xur now stays from reset Friday morning until the weekly reset on Tuesday, so no more worrying about getting to him within a 48 hour window.

This week, Xur is on Io. Fast travel to Giant’s Scar and head straight through the Cabal base. Xur is in the back left corner inside a cave in this drill area. You can mark his location on your map. This week, Xur is selling The Jade Rabbit scout rifle for 29 shards. The Raiden Flux Hunter chest is available for 23 shards. You can get the Synthoceps Titan arms for 23 shards. And finally, the Karnstein Armlets Warlock gloves for 23 shards.

Note that any exotics from Curse of Osiris will require the expansion in order to purchase them.

Xur also sells a Fated Exotic Engram for 97 shards, and a Three of Coins consumable for 31 shards.

The Jade Rabbit scout rifle returns from the first game, though you’ll need Curse of Osiris to get it. Chaining body shots with the Jade Rabbit will deal bonus damage on the next precision shot and returns ammo directly to the magazine. It may not seem extremely “exotic” but its perk makes it one of the strongest basic scout rifles in the game, and there’s no telling what the coming exotic pass might do to update this gun.

Raiden Flux increases the damage and duration of the Hunter’s Arc Staff with quick successive attacks, making this a must have for those that run Arcstrider and want extended time with their super. Combined with the coming “go fast” update, and potential reqorks with a future exotic pass, this is a can’t miss for the electric Hunter.

Synthoceps are fun for Titans who like to get into the middle of a battle and then punch their way out, as all the best Titans are apt to do. These gauntlets will increase your melee lunge range, and increase the melee damage when surrounded, so getting out of a tight spot becomes much easier. If you’re a Titan that finds yourself getting into crowds of enemies, you’ll want to get your fists into these gauntlets.

Karnstein Armlets let the Warlock’s melee attacks grant health recovery, and melee, grenade, and class ability energy. Combining this with the Devour Warlock creates a near unstoppable force of melee power that rivals even that of the might Titan. If you’re a Warlock who feels like they want to be a Titan, these guantlets are right up your alley.

The Fated Engram is limited to one per account per week, and guarantees an exotic item that you haven’t yet gotten. The Three of Coins consumable will increase the chance for exotic engram drops from all sources for four hours. A single consumable costs 31 shards.

This last week has been exciting as Bungie reveals more of the Destiny 2 roadmap and plans to players. Crimson Days will be coming next week, and will shun microtransactions. They also told us about the big Nightfall rework that will remove timers and add scoring. We’ve got a series of Destiny 2 guides, including an endgame guide for after the campaign, a step-by-step Raid guide, and a guide on how to trigger all heroic public events.

Which items are you picking up from Xur this week?