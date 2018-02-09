Monster Hunter: World Update 1.05 Out Now, Fixes Celebration Item Pack Issues

The Monster Hunter: World update is live now, and it fixes an issue with players not getting the Celebration Item Pack. If you have been unable to claim or redeem the 5 Million Celebration Item Pack, this update should resolve that. Due to this problem, they have extended the Celebration Pack availability until February 22. Capcom also made some changes to the Light and Heavy Bowguns, increasing the power of some basic ammo while decreasing the power of the slicing ammo.

If you’ve been running into Squad issues on the PS4, update 1.05 should fix that, but it will also reset all of your Squad data. See below for more information on how the fix might affect you. Some other minor updates and changes fill out the rest of the patch notes.

Monster Hunter World Update 1.05 Patch Notes

Squads (PlayStation 4) Fixed an issue where the error message “Failed to retrieve squad information. Please wait and try again.” would appear and squad features would not be usable. However, as a result of this fix, players who were affected by this bug will have all of their squad data reset. Additionally, players in squads whose squad leaders have their data reset will also see any affiliated data disappear the next time they log in. We apologize sincerely for the inconvenience, and ask that you reform squads or reinvite players whose data are lost.

Fixed an issue where, rarely, uninvited non-squad members could join a Squad Online Session, or squad members could not join one of their own. Squad Online Sessions can still be joined by players outside of the squad via friend invite or Online Session ID search. 5 Million Celebration Item Pack Fixed an issue where some players could not claim the item pack “5 Million Celebration Item Pack”. The availability for this item pack has been extended to February 22, 23:59 (UTC). Decorations Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, decorations would be lost.

Fixed an issue that occurred when selecting items with the “Sell Items” option (from the item box inside base camp tents) by hiding the decorations tab. General Light Bowgun and Heavy Bowgun ammo changes Increased the power of Normal Ammo (1, 2, 3), Pierce Ammo (1, 2, 3), and all elemental ammo (except Dragon Ammo).

Decreased the power of Slicing Ammo, and reduced the effect it has when hitting other players.

Reduced the maximum number of Slashberries you can hold in your item pouch from 60 to 30. Players can still use any remaining extra Slashberries if they currently have more than 30 in their item pouch. Elderseal Readjusted the Elderseal calculation for dragon pods. Endemic Life Fixed an issue where information on endemic life would disappear from the Wildlife Map when moving about the field. Quests Fixed an issue where the assignment “Flying Sparks: Tobi-Kadachi” would not appear on the quest board after departing on a different quest in the middle of speaking with the Chief Botanist just before the quest is first assigned.

Fixed a rare bug that would cause players to lose control of their characters when completing a quest with certain start menu sub-menus open.

Were you a bowgun user? What do you think of Capcom’s changes to the weapon? Along with this update, Capcom announced today that Monster Hunter: World sales have reached 6 million, setting a new record for fastest selling title in Capcom history.

[Source: Capcom]