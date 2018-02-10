Milestone Announces Gravel Season Pass and DLC Plan

Milestone has announced that its upcoming racing game, Gravel, will come with a Season Pass that offers owners access to 5 premium DLC packs.

Between February and June, Season Pass owners will also receive 12 new vehicles, 10 check point tracks, 4 new Wild Rush circuits, and 2 new Off-Road Career Events.

“In addition to the DLCs included in the season pass, new content will be available completely free, letting players broaden their car portfolio with new exclusive vehicles,” wrote Milestone in a press release.

The first two “freemium” DLCs are “Gravel Free Car Bowler Bulldog” and “Gravel Free Car Acciona,” the details of which are as follows:

Gravel Free Car Bowler Bulldog For all four-wheel enthusiasts, this DLC gives access to the first exclusive free vehicle, available for download from 7 March. Straight from Great Britain, here’s one of Bowler’s latest creations, the Bulldog, a concentration of power which makes the off-road experience even more thrilling and engaging. The perfect vehicle to prove your true worth! Gravel Free Car Acciona If you think that an electric engine is a limitation, this stunningly powerful vehicle will make you change your mind very quickly. Acciona, the first and only electric vehicle to compete and finish the toughest official off-road races in the world, shows off with all its “energy” in the Gravel fleet. Acciona will be available to download starting from 21 March.

Further details will be announced in due course.

Gravel releases on February 27 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.