Monster Hunter, Horizon Zero Dawn Top January’s Downloads in EU, Dragon Ball FighterZ Debuts at 13

While the universally acclaimed Monster Hunter: World unsurprisingly topped PlayStation Store download charts in several regions, Arc System Works’ Dragon Ball FighterZ didn’t find the same level of initial success in Europe that it did in the US. The fighting title debuted at second position in the US but failed to the crack top 10 in Europe. It was Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn that climbed up the charts to number 2 in the region.

Here are Europe’s most downloaded games in January:

PS4 games

Monster Hunter: World (New) Horizon Zero Dawn (11) FIFA 18 (2) Gang Beasts (6) GTA V (4) Rocket League (8) Star Wars Battlefront 2 (1) Call of Duty: WWII (3) EA Sports UFC 2 (15) Need For Speed: Payback (5) Tom Clancy Rainbow Six Siege (13) Minecraft (18) Dragon Ball FighterZ (New) ARK: Survival Evolved (20) Gran Turismo Sport (17) Friday The 13th: The Game (Re-entry) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (19) Assassin’s Creed: Origins (7) Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (RE) Watch Dogs 2 (RE)

PS VR games

Superhot (1) Job Simulator (2) Rollercoaster Legends (4) Batman Arkham VR (5) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (6) Arizona Sunshine (7) Everest VR (9) Robinson: The Journey (8) Until Dawn: Rush Of Blood (RE) Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes (RE)

PS Vita games

Assassin’s Creed III Liberation (1) Need for Speed Most Wanted (2) Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory (New) Uncharted: Golden Abyss (5) Borderlands 2 (4) XCOM: Enemy Unknown Plus (6) Persona 4 Golden (9) Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth (RE) Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens (8) Persona 4: Dancing All Night (7)

[Source: PlayStation Blog]