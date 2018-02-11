Metal Gear Solid HD Collection PS4 Version Listed in Developer Portfolio (Update)

Update:

Armature has told DualShockers that the listing was a “typo” made by the studio’s web developer, which is in the process of being removed.

Original story:

Armature Studio, the developer of 2012’s Metal Gear Solid HD Collection for PlayStation Vita, has listed a PS4 version of the game in its portfolio. First discovered by Reddit user naninho205 (via Game Informer), the platform listing appears on Armature’s official website (check out a cached copy in case it’s removed).

naninho205 also made the following observations:

Armature previously ported MGS2 and MGS3 to PS Vita (Peace Walker was left out) but the studio’s website displays images from all three games.

A headline on the page reads “Archived Game Content Coming Soon.”

Take all of this with a grain of salt, however. Neither Konami nor Armature made anything official and the listing could be a mistake. As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more info.

In the meantime, check out our review of the PS Vita version. PlayStation LifeStyle’s Paulmichael awarded it 8/10 but also noted:

Ultimately, the incredible amount of fun and content to be had within Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3 outweighs a lot of this package’s negatives. But the lack of Peace Walker is such a glaring omission, it really cannot be dismissed all that easily.

Would our readers want a Metal Gear Solid HD Collection on PS4?

[Source: Reddit via Game Informer]