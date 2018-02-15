NBA 2K18 Prepares for All-Star Weekend With New Trailer

For those who watch basketball, All-Star Weekend – the annual time where the NBA takes a breather to give us the dunk contest, 3 point shootout, and the All-Star game – is almost upon us, and the folks behind NBA 2K18 are well aware, as they’ve released a brand new trailer detailing how they plan on covering the event in the game.

As you can tell from the trailer above, it seems like the All-Star games court, jerseys, and players will be available in the game, as well as a ton of in-game items for players to purchase for their MyCareer player. Of course, special MyTEAM packs, Moments Card, and more things will be dropping throughout the weekend, so if you’re looking forward to playing, make sure to be online during the events.

For even more on 2K’s basketball sim, check out our NBA 2K18 review. Here’s what Tyler had to say about the game when it released last year:

Rarely have I had as many conflicting feelings about a game as much as I do with NBA 2K18. So much about the basketball sim is top-notch, but there are also so many elements that make me want to put it down and never touch it again. From gross business decisions that get in the way of enjoying modes to adding so many elements that get in the way of simply enjoying the on-court action, it winds up being its own worst enemy. Those who just want a solid basketball game to play exhibition matches won’t find anything better, but the rest of the package winds up stepping on its own feet all too often.

NBA 2K18 update 1.09 is available now.