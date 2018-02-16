Read the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Update 1.05 Patch Notes

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT update 1.04 and 1.05 are now available as Square Enix just put out two recent patches for their recently released three-on-three fighting game. The patches add in some new features, including the ability to spectate custom matches, and the ability to “copy EX Skill Sets between characters during customization.” Of course, there were also some stability and bug fixes as well.

Check out the full Dissidia Final Fantasy NT update 1.04 and 1.05 patch notes below:

Version 1.05 Various bug fixes. Version 1.04 Added Spectator functionality to Custom Matches.

Added ability to copy EX Skill Sets between characters during customization.

Improved stability.

For more on the fighting game, check out our Dissidia Final Fantasy NT review. Here’s a snippet of what reviewer Chandler Wood had to say:

Without the inclusion of basic in-game move lists or character tutorials, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT presents players with a pretty steep barrier to entry and learning curve. It does itself a disservice by not providing the tools necessary for players to get the most out of the experience. As a huge Final Fantasy fan, I was determined to learn the ins-and-outs of Dissidia’s complex systems. Once I crested that peak, I was addicted. “Just one more match” has never become more a part of my gaming vocabularly than during the last week while pitting Bartz against Kuja or teaming Cloud of Darkness with Y’shtola. Dissidia is Final Fantasy through and through, from epic battles to incredible music to deep and obscure mechanics that most players won’t fully understand until they are hours into the game.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT update 1.05 is available now.