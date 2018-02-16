It Looks Like The Last of Us Part II Will Feature Dogs

Those looking forward to The Last of Us Part II might be joined by some canine friends when the game releases on PlayStation 4. Director Neil Druckmann tweeted out a photo of a dog in a mocap suit this evening. While it’s certainly not confirmed for the game, I doubt they’d be mocapping dogs for no reason (although that would admittedly be pretty dope). Druckmann captioned the picture with “#YearOfTheDog.”

Will The Last of Us Part II dogs be good boys? Only time will tell, but take a look at the picture in question for now:

In case you missed it, check out the Paris Games Week 2017 The Last of Us Part II trailer. Here are some additional details on the divisive trailer:

This trailer shows a very dark new world, highlighting that the human element seems to be far more dangerous than the infected, which weren’t shown until the very end of the trailer. A seemingly religious cult is tortutring and killing those who they deem to be “apostate,” going as far as to hang some of them while cutting into their stomachs and breaking another girl’s arm with a hammer. The trailer doesn’t show Joel or Ellie, but Neil Druckman is remaining silently coy on the who, what, where, and when of the characters featured. In the interview below, Neil Druckman talks about how The Last of Us Part II will use a further evolved engine that is the next iteration beyond Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Druckman also talks about how The Last of Us is an ensemble story about many characters and this world that they live in, and the trailer above gives a glimpse into the kind of story that they are looking to tell with this follow up to The Last of Us.

The Last of Us Part II is currently in development exclusively for PlayStation 4.