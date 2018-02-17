Alan Wake & Quantum Break Studio’s P7 Expected to Release in 2019

Alan Wake and Quantum Break developer, Remedy Entertainment, recently released its financial report in which the company revealed that its multiplatform project P7 is expected to launch in 2019.

The cinematic third-person action game was announced for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC last year but we haven’t heard anything from the studio since.

Here are some highlights regarding P7 from the report for the 6-month period ended December 31, 2017:

Our game project, project P7 that is being done with 505 Games S.p.A., proceeded from the pre-production phase to the production phase at the beginning of the period under review. The development of the game has progressed according to our plans. P7 is expected to be released during 2019.

P7 will create game mechanics and storytelling techniques for us with which we can offer gamers longer-lasting game experiences.

During 2018, the company will have two game projects in the production phase, in which both the personnel expenses caused by them and purchases of external services are at their highest. One of the projects is the company’s own game brand codenamed P7, in which the company’s own financing plays a significant role.

For more information, check out the full report.

We’ll update our readers when we have more info about P7.

[Source: US Gamer]