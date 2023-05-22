Alan Wake 2 Release Date Window Leaked by Voice Actor

Alan Wake 2 release date window has possibly been leaked by none other than the voice of Alan himself. Voice actor Matthew Porretta was recently interviewed by YouTube channel Monsters, Madness and Magic, during which he spilled the beans.

According to Porretta, Alan Wake 2 will be out sometime in October 2023. He says he doesn’t know an exact date, but that’s when the game is “supposed” to release. You can hear Porretta’s comments around the 16:50 mark in the video below.

Porretta further mentions that he’s still working on Alan Wake 2, and took a trip to Finland — where developer Remedy Entertainment is based — very recently. Porretta spoke highly of the development team before reminiscing about his audition for the role of Alan Wake.

Publisher Epic Games has listed Alan Wake 2 for a “2023” release.

Alan Wake 2’s release window “leak” comes a month after Remedy Entertainment confirmed that the game is in its “last major phase of full production.” “Alan Wake 2 is on its way to becoming a great game and has everyone excited at Remedy,” CEO Tero Virtala said during a financial presentation in April.

Alan Wake 2 is in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.