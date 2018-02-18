Free Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Update Will Add M and Fukaziroh as Playable Characters

Bandai Namco has announced that a free update for Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will be available later this month, and will add Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online‘s M and Fukaziroh as playable characters alongside LLEN and Pitohui.

The update also brings numerous changes and fixes, the details of which are as follows (thanks, Gematsu):

New Additions Four new characters added (LLEN, Pitohui, Fukaziroh, and M) Sub-scenarios added for each new character New costume / accessory added to the shop (Three-Piece Suit M/F) New costume added to Asuna’s Costume Creation (Vest & Dress Pants M/F) New faces added to the Avatar Customization (LLEN, Pitohui, Fukaziroh, and M) Users now receive an in-game e-mail when Prize Rank 10 becomes Rank 1 Kirito’s costume can now be changed

Changes Maximum level increased from 125 to 150 Adjusted glow effect for characters with buff status Adjusted ways to receive experience points even when ARfa-sys is not in the party Adjusted cover vision height Increased ARfa-sys emotion interval from 15 seconds to 30 seconds Improved motion and lip-sync actions for ARfa-sys and other characters Altered fast travel UI Added fast travel points (Home “Gallery,” Squadron (PvE) “Named Enemy Quest,” Squadron (PvP) “Bounty Quest,” and Squadron (Treasure) “Treasure Quest”) Altered sort feature (can now sort weapons by rarity, weapon rank, attack power, weapon rank, shooting type, etc.) Altered UI on the weapon information screen (adjusted layout so that the requested status is displayed on the first page) Adjusted the default cursor position to “No” when changing ARfa-sys hairstyle and costume Adjusted ways to increase friendship level

Fixes Fixed bug where NPCs don’t appear in boss rooms Fixed bug where the sound of a gunshot continued to make noise Improved movement stability



Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will release in the West on Friday, February 23.

[Source: Gematsu]