Free Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Update Will Add M and Fukaziroh as Playable Characters
Bandai Namco has announced that a free update for Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will be available later this month, and will add Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online‘s M and Fukaziroh as playable characters alongside LLEN and Pitohui.
The update also brings numerous changes and fixes, the details of which are as follows (thanks, Gematsu):
- New Additions
- Four new characters added (LLEN, Pitohui, Fukaziroh, and M)
- Sub-scenarios added for each new character
- New costume / accessory added to the shop (Three-Piece Suit M/F)
- New costume added to Asuna’s Costume Creation (Vest & Dress Pants M/F)
- New faces added to the Avatar Customization (LLEN, Pitohui, Fukaziroh, and M)
- Users now receive an in-game e-mail when Prize Rank 10 becomes Rank 1
- Kirito’s costume can now be changed
- Changes
- Maximum level increased from 125 to 150
- Adjusted glow effect for characters with buff status
- Adjusted ways to receive experience points even when ARfa-sys is not in the party
- Adjusted cover vision height
- Increased ARfa-sys emotion interval from 15 seconds to 30 seconds
- Improved motion and lip-sync actions for ARfa-sys and other characters
- Altered fast travel UI
- Added fast travel points (Home “Gallery,” Squadron (PvE) “Named Enemy Quest,” Squadron (PvP) “Bounty Quest,” and Squadron (Treasure) “Treasure Quest”)
- Altered sort feature (can now sort weapons by rarity, weapon rank, attack power, weapon rank, shooting type, etc.)
- Altered UI on the weapon information screen (adjusted layout so that the requested status is displayed on the first page)
- Adjusted the default cursor position to “No” when changing ARfa-sys hairstyle and costume
- Adjusted ways to increase friendship level
- Fixes
- Fixed bug where NPCs don’t appear in boss rooms
- Fixed bug where the sound of a gunshot continued to make noise
- Improved movement stability
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will release in the West on Friday, February 23.
[Source: Gematsu]