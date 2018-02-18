PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Free Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Update Will Add M and Fukaziroh as Playable Characters

February 18, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

sao fatal bullet update

Bandai Namco has announced that a free update for Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will be available later this month, and will add Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online‘s M and Fukaziroh as playable characters alongside LLEN and Pitohui.

The update also brings numerous changes and fixes, the details of which are as follows (thanks, Gematsu):

  • New Additions
    • Four new characters added (LLEN, Pitohui, Fukaziroh, and M)
    • Sub-scenarios added for each new character
    • New costume / accessory added to the shop (Three-Piece Suit M/F)
    • New costume added to Asuna’s Costume Creation (Vest & Dress Pants M/F)
    • New faces added to the Avatar Customization (LLEN, Pitohui, Fukaziroh, and M)
    • Users now receive an in-game e-mail when Prize Rank 10 becomes Rank 1
    • Kirito’s costume can now be changed
  • Changes
    • Maximum level increased from 125 to 150
    • Adjusted glow effect for characters with buff status
    • Adjusted ways to receive experience points even when ARfa-sys is not in the party
    • Adjusted cover vision height
    • Increased ARfa-sys emotion interval from 15 seconds to 30 seconds
    • Improved motion and lip-sync actions for ARfa-sys and other characters
    • Altered fast travel UI
    • Added fast travel points (Home “Gallery,” Squadron (PvE) “Named Enemy Quest,” Squadron (PvP) “Bounty Quest,” and Squadron (Treasure) “Treasure Quest”)
    • Altered sort feature (can now sort weapons by rarity, weapon rank, attack power, weapon rank, shooting type, etc.)
    • Altered UI on the weapon information screen (adjusted layout so that the requested status is displayed on the first page)
    • Adjusted the default cursor position to “No” when changing ARfa-sys hairstyle and costume
    • Adjusted ways to increase friendship level
  • Fixes
    • Fixed bug where NPCs don’t appear in boss rooms
    • Fixed bug where the sound of a gunshot continued to make noise
    • Improved movement stability

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet will release in the West on Friday, February 23.

[Source: Gematsu]

