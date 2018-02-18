Next Star Wars Battlefront II Update Goes Live Tomorrow, Schedule Released

DICE Community Manager Mat Everett has announced that Star Wars Battlefront II‘s next update, which adds the limited time Jetpack Cargo mode, will go live tomorrow at the following times:

PC: 9:00 UTC /1:00 AM PT

9:00 UTC /1:00 AM PT PlayStation 4: 10:00 UTC /2:00 AM PT

10:00 UTC /2:00 AM PT Xbox One: 11:00 UTC /3:00 AM PT

The patch will be available across all regions, and includes a client and server update. However, the developer doesn’t expect any downtime on the server side.

Detailed patch notes will be available once the update is live, and we’ll make sure to publish them here for our readers. In the meantime, check out some previously released highlights below:

Our limited time Jetpack Cargo mode arrives

Arcade Updates (AI updates and more)

Heroes & Villains Balancing (Boba Fett, Palpatine, Iden, Rey, Bossk, Kylo Ren, Luke, Chewbacca, Yoda, Lando, Darth Vader & Captain Phasma all see either, nerfs, buffs and tweaks)

Classes, Reinforcements & Core Combat (Dodge updates, emotes, weapon tweaks, SCS un-nerf, and more)

Milestones (Updates)

Level Design Balance Changes

Level Design Bug Fixes

General Improvements and Bug Fixes ( Duplicate SC credits, Blaster glow, lightsaber glow, color-blind settings tweak, performance and stability changes, and more)

and more…

A lot of the game’s known issues should be fixed in this update, according to Everett.

[Source: Battlefront Forums]