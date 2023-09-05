Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Update Promises Performance and Quality Mode Fixes

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launched in a less-than-ideal state across all platforms, as each system had their own set of technical woes. But that is seemingly changing as the latest Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update contains a flurry of fixes that promise to stabilize the shaky frame rate and visuals.

The Patch 7 update patch notes for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor specially call out both Performance Mode and Quality Mode. Ray tracing has been disabled in Performance Mode, which Respawn Entertainment claims will lead to a more stable 60 frames per second. Quality Mode has also “received optimizations to help reduce FPS fluctuation,” so that mode should run more cleanly, too. The PS5 port also got VRR support, which should help further stabilize the frame rate for those who have VRR-ready displays.

The game was almost unanimously criticized for its performance when it came out in April. An analysis by Digital Foundry called out its visual artifacting and inconsistent frame rate and noted it was a “far from a perfect release.” It remains to be seen how much this September 5 update will do to alleviate these problems or how a game with this many issues will run on the last generation of hardware.

Here are the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor update patch notes:

This patch introduces several performance-related improvements* on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S including: Performance mode has been completely reworked to substantially improve player experience. A number of GPU and CPU optimizations – along with disabling Ray Tracing – has resulted in a better player experience, including a solid 60 FPS in Performance mode. Quality Mode has also received optimizations to help reduce FPS fluctuation and introduce other visual improvements.



Variable Refresh Rate support added for PS5.

Additional performance & optimization improvements for PC, including DLSS support.

Save system tweaks to help prevent save game corruption.

Fixed issues where players could not retrieve their XP after dying under certain circumstances.

Various crash fixes.

Various bug fixes & improvements across all platforms, including fixes for cloth, lighting, and UI.

*Note: Cinematics in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on console are locked to 30 frames per second.