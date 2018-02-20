Merchoid Unveils Newest Line of God of War Merchandise, Out in April

Earlier today, Merchoid has announced their brand new range of officially licensed God of War merchandise. Tied in with the upcoming release of the game, the range of merch includes tons of clothing and other accessories, all of which is set to release in April. While the clothes (which range from sizes S-XXL) are the main attraction to the lineup of items, Merchoid has also made various accessories that God of War fans will likely love.

Included within the accessories are some physical items that fans of the God of War series will like, including a Norse Omen Necklace, a Metal Badge Cap, and a Serpent Wallet, so if you’re interested in checking out the full collection, head over to Merchoid’s site, where the new collection is all available to preorder now.

For more on the collection, included some more details on certain items, check out below:

Hoodies and t-shirts Heading up the range are two hoodies available in sizes S-XXL. Both similarily designed, the God of War: Ashes to Ashes Kratos Hoodie is a white hoodie with Kratos’ red body war paint and in contrast, the God of War: Kratos Dark Odyssey Kratos Hoodie is black with red war paint detailing. Completing the clothing range are two brand new t-shirt designs – God of War: ‘Put on a Rage Face’ T-Shirt and God of War: ‘Power Plant Yggdrasil’ T-Shirt. The t-shirts are 100% cotton and are available in sizes S-XXL. Accessories Making up the accessory line up is the God of War: Norse Omen Necklace; a small silver metal medallion with the God of War logo on a black leather cord with clasp fastening. Next is the God of War: ‘Call from the Wild’ Metal Badge Cap. The cap features a metal God of War Omega crest on the front against a printed background with red peak. Finally, the God Of War ‘Trust in Me World Serpent Wallet is a bifold wallet featuring card and note slots with a secure coin compartment. The wallet is brown and grey with a serpent emblem on the front and the text “A New Beginning” on the inside

God of War will release on April 20, 2018.