Kingdom Come: Deliverance Has Sold Over a Million Copies, According to Executive Director

It’s taken some time for Warhorse Studios’ Kingdom Come: Deliverance to finally reach players, but now that it’s out, it seems like the game is resonating with everyone, for better or worse. According to a report from Lupa – a Czech website – the game has already sold over a million copies across all platforms. That’s a fairly impressive number, especially considering how the game didn’t seem to have much a marketing strategy behind it.

“We’re about one million when I count all the platforms and distribution channels,” said Martin Fryvaldsky, who served as executive director of the game. “We are really happy.” According to Fryvaldsky, the “one million” number isn’t an exact number -as sales are still being calculated – but a lot of the revenue for the game has come from its opening weekend. “We certainly thought about one million,” said Fryvaldsky. “The number is surprisingly positive, but it’s not something we think we can not achieve.”

For more on Kingdom Come: Deliverance, make sure to check out our review of the game:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an incredibly deep and intricate game that looks beautiful, but it has a fair amount of stumbling points in its quest for realism. The sheer scope and ambition comes with a number of silly bugs that are far from realistic, and some quests can be impacted. It’s a hard game where taking risks (and stupid mistakes) can mean a lot of wasted time. The slow burn can be agonizing when you are 15 hours in and barely feel like you’ve made progress, but suddenly simple and intimate victories are made rewarding. Succeeding in sweet-talking one person, intimidating another, or finding a clever and tricky way to complete an objective often feels more rewarding than becoming a powerhouse and solving every problem with a sword. As much as the game frustrates, it frustrates by design and intention. For every situation where I felt that Kingdom Come was wasting my time, I always wanted to come back to see how I could subvert and overcome the systems for just another small victory.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is available now.

[Source: Lupa]