Fortnite Battle Royale Hand Cannon Teased in Latest Video

A new weapon is coming to Fortnite Battle Royale, and it packs quite the punch. Epic Games announced today on social media that a new pistol, called the hand cannon will be added. While no exact date was given, the video’s description says that the weapon is “coming soon” to the free-to-play shooter’s Battle Royale mode. That means players won’t have to wait overly long to test out the new weapon in their quest to outlast 99 opponents.

Check out the Fortnite Battle Royale hand cannon teaser video below:

This handheld heavy hitter packs a punch. pic.twitter.com/6jrXqkqBK6 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 21, 2018

For more information on the upcoming Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass, check out some of what’s coming to the new mode:

NEW BATTLE BUNDLE Battle Pass + 25 Tiers (2800 V-Bucks) Includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount. WEEKLY CHALLENGES Play at your own pace! Tier up even faster by completing the new Weekly Challenges. Each week a new set of seven challenges unlock, replacing the Season 2 Battle Pass daily challenges. Weekly Challenges stack and can be completed any time before the season ends, so if you buy a pass mid-season you’ll still have access to all of the previous Weekly Challenges. You can complete four out of the seven Weekly Challenges to unlock your rewards, so choose the challenges that best fit your style!

Fortnite is currently available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Its Battle Royale mode is completely free-to-play, while players can pay to access the rest of the third-person shooter.

