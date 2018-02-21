Atelier Lydie & Suelle’s Latest Gameplay Video Shows Off Promotion Tests

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: Alchemists of the Mysterious Paintings is set to release later in 2018 for North America, and with that date drawing closer, publisher Koei Tecmo just released a new batch of gameplay footage. It shows off the two titular protagonists and some gameplay from the in-game promotion tests, which sees players crafting various items as they’re instructed. You can check out the full trailer below. The almost 5-minute video is a good look at what players can expect when the game launches next month, and players can expect more gameplay to release as March gets closer.

For more information on the upcoming role-playing game, check out a basic overview and its opening movie:

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: Alchemists of the Mysterious Paintings will be starring the eponymous twins Lydie and Suelle Marlen who aspire to create the best atelier in the Merveille kingdom. In this game, they will be able to dive into mysterious paintings and explore the worlds inside them. As this game will act as the conclusion to the Mysterious trilogy, prior protagonists Sophie Neuenmuller from Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book and Firis Mistlud from Atelier Firis: The Alchemist and the Mysterious Journey will be also making their appearances here, along with much more characters from both games.

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: Alchemists of the Mysterious Paintings will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch in Japan on December 21. A western release, which will replace Vita with Steam, has also been confirmed to release on March 27, 2018.