Kingdom Hearts Orchestra World Tour Returns This Year, Schedule Released
Disney and Square Enix have announced that the Kingdom Hearts Orchestra World Tour concert series will return this year. The show will be held in a number of countries including Australia, Canada, Germany, and US.
Produced under the supervision of game director Tetsuya Nomura and original composer Yoko Shimomura, the concert series will kick off in Los Angeles on June 9. Full schedule and ticketing information is as follows:
Los Angeles (USA) – June 9, 2018 – Dorothy Chandler Pavilion
Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (from 12pm local time)
Then available starting March 26, 2018 at http://www.musiccenter.org
Sydney (Australia) – July 7, 2018 – Sydney Opera House
Available starting March 13, 2018 at Sydney Opera House box office (https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/) and www.ticketmaster.com.au
Chicago (USA) – July 13, 2018 – Auditorium Theatre
Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time)
Then available starting March 13, 2018 at www.auditoriumtheatre.org
Detroit (USA) – July 14, 2018 – Fisher Theatre
Available starting March 13, 2018 only at www.ticketmaster.com
Pittsburgh (USA) – July 16, 2018 – Heinz Hall
Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time)
Then available starting March 13, 2018 at www.pittsburghsymphony.org
Boston (USA) – July 19, 2018 – Wang Theatre
Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time)
Then available starting March 13, 2018 at www.bochcenter.org and www.ticketmaster.com
Toronto (Canada) – July 21, 2018 – Sony Centre
Available starting March 13, 2018 at www.ticketmaster.ca
Atlanta (USA) – July 26, 2018 – Fox Theatre
Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time)
Then available starting March 13, 2018 at foxtheatre.org
Dallas (USA) – July 28, 2018 – Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time)
Also available starting March 13, 2018 at AXS.com
Philadelphia (USA) – August 2, 2018 – Mann Centre
Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time)
Then available starting March 13, 2018 at www.ticketmaster.com
Phoenix (USA) – August 4, 2018 – Symphony Hall
Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time)
Then available starting March 13, 2018 at http://www.phoenixsymphony.org
Las Vegas (USA) – August 5, 2018 – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time)
Also available starting March 13, 2018 at AXS.com
Honolulu (USA) – August 12, 2018 – Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
Available starting March 26, 2018 at www.ticketmaster.com
Sao Paolo (Brazil) – September 8-9, 2018 – Teatro Bradesco
Available starting March 13, 2018 at www.ingressorapido.com.br
Munich (Germany) – September 15, 2018 – The Gasteig
Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time)
Then available starting March 13, 2018 also at www.muenchenticket.de
Milan (Italy) – September 22, 2018 – Teatro Dal Verme
Available starting March 13, 2018 at www.ticketone.it
Seoul (South Korea) – October 6, 2018 – KBS Hall
Available starting April 13, 2018 at ticket.interpark.com
Mexico City (Mexico) – October 20, 2018 – Auditorium Blackberry
Available starting March 13, 2018 at www.ticketmaster.com.mx
For more information, follow the official tour page on Facebook.