Kingdom Hearts Orchestra World Tour Returns This Year, Schedule Released

Disney and Square Enix have announced that the Kingdom Hearts Orchestra World Tour concert series will return this year. The show will be held in a number of countries including Australia, Canada, Germany, and US.

Produced under the supervision of game director Tetsuya Nomura and original composer Yoko Shimomura, the concert series will kick off in Los Angeles on June 9. Full schedule and ticketing information is as follows:

Los Angeles (USA) – June 9, 2018 – Dorothy Chandler Pavilion Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (from 12pm local time) Then available starting March 26, 2018 at http://www.musiccenter.org Sydney (Australia) – July 7, 2018 – Sydney Opera House Available starting March 13, 2018 at Sydney Opera House box office (https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/) and www.ticketmaster.com.au Chicago (USA) – July 13, 2018 – Auditorium Theatre Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time) Then available starting March 13, 2018 at www.auditoriumtheatre.org Detroit (USA) – July 14, 2018 – Fisher Theatre Available starting March 13, 2018 only at www.ticketmaster.com Pittsburgh (USA) – July 16, 2018 – Heinz Hall Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time) Then available starting March 13, 2018 at www.pittsburghsymphony.org Boston (USA) – July 19, 2018 – Wang Theatre Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time) Then available starting March 13, 2018 at www.bochcenter.org and www.ticketmaster.com Toronto (Canada) – July 21, 2018 – Sony Centre Available starting March 13, 2018 at www.ticketmaster.ca Atlanta (USA) – July 26, 2018 – Fox Theatre Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time) Then available starting March 13, 2018 at foxtheatre.org Dallas (USA) – July 28, 2018 – Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time) Also available starting March 13, 2018 at AXS.com Philadelphia (USA) – August 2, 2018 – Mann Centre Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time) Then available starting March 13, 2018 at www.ticketmaster.com Phoenix (USA) – August 4, 2018 – Symphony Hall Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time) Then available starting March 13, 2018 at http://www.phoenixsymphony.org Las Vegas (USA) – August 5, 2018 – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time) Also available starting March 13, 2018 at AXS.com Honolulu (USA) – August 12, 2018 – Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall Available starting March 26, 2018 at www.ticketmaster.com Sao Paolo (Brazil) – September 8-9, 2018 – Teatro Bradesco Available starting March 13, 2018 at www.ingressorapido.com.br Munich (Germany) – September 15, 2018 – The Gasteig Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time) Then available starting March 13, 2018 also at www.muenchenticket.de Milan (Italy) – September 22, 2018 – Teatro Dal Verme Available starting March 13, 2018 at www.ticketone.it Seoul (South Korea) – October 6, 2018 – KBS Hall Available starting April 13, 2018 at ticket.interpark.com Mexico City (Mexico) – October 20, 2018 – Auditorium Blackberry Available starting March 13, 2018 at www.ticketmaster.com.mx

For more information, follow the official tour page on Facebook.