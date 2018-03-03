PSLS  •  News  •  Industry Events  •  News

Kingdom Hearts Orchestra World Tour Returns This Year, Schedule Released

March 3, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

Disney and Square Enix have announced that the Kingdom Hearts Orchestra World Tour concert series will return this year. The show will be held in a number of countries including Australia, Canada, Germany, and US.

Produced under the supervision of game director Tetsuya Nomura and original composer Yoko Shimomura, the concert series will kick off in Los Angeles on June 9. Full schedule and ticketing information is as follows:

Los Angeles (USA) – June 9, 2018 – Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (from 12pm local time)

Then available starting March 26, 2018 at http://www.musiccenter.org

Sydney (Australia) – July 7, 2018 – Sydney Opera House

Available starting March 13, 2018 at Sydney Opera House box office (https://www.sydneyoperahouse.com/) and www.ticketmaster.com.au

Chicago (USA) – July 13, 2018 – Auditorium Theatre

Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time)

Then available starting March 13, 2018 at www.auditoriumtheatre.org

Detroit (USA) – July 14, 2018 – Fisher Theatre

Available starting March 13, 2018 only at www.ticketmaster.com

Pittsburgh (USA) – July 16, 2018 – Heinz Hall

Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time)

Then available starting March 13, 2018 at www.pittsburghsymphony.org

Boston (USA) – July 19, 2018 – Wang Theatre 

Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time)

Then available starting March 13, 2018 at www.bochcenter.org and www.ticketmaster.com

Toronto (Canada) – July 21, 2018 – Sony Centre

Available starting March 13, 2018 at www.ticketmaster.ca

Atlanta (USA) – July 26, 2018 – Fox Theatre

Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time)

Then available starting March 13, 2018 at foxtheatre.org

Dallas (USA) – July 28, 2018 – Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time)

Also available starting March 13, 2018 at AXS.com

Philadelphia (USA) – August 2, 2018 – Mann Centre

Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time)

Then available starting March 13, 2018 at www.ticketmaster.com

Phoenix (USA) – August 4, 2018 – Symphony Hall

Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time)

Then available starting March 13, 2018 at http://www.phoenixsymphony.org

Las Vegas (USA) – August 5, 2018 – The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time)

Also available starting March 13, 2018 at AXS.com

Honolulu (USA) – August 12, 2018 – Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall

Available starting March 26, 2018 at www.ticketmaster.com

Sao Paolo (Brazil) – September 8-9, 2018 – Teatro Bradesco

Available starting March 13, 2018 at www.ingressorapido.com.br

Munich (Germany) – September 15, 2018 – The Gasteig

Pre-sales at shop.wildfaery.com starting March 4, 2018 (12pm local time)

Then available starting March 13, 2018 also at www.muenchenticket.de

Milan (Italy) – September 22, 2018 – Teatro Dal Verme

Available starting March 13, 2018 at www.ticketone.it

Seoul (South Korea) – October 6, 2018 – KBS Hall

Available starting April 13, 2018 at ticket.interpark.com

Mexico City (Mexico) – October 20, 2018 – Auditorium Blackberry

Available starting March 13, 2018 at www.ticketmaster.com.mx

For more information, follow the official tour page on Facebook.

