Dedicated Servers Coming to Console Versions of For Honor Tomorrow

After rolling out for PC in mid-February, Ubisoft has announced that dedicated servers will be making their way to all For Honor console players tomorrow. Starting at 2:00pm UTC, the transition will begin that will introduce dedicated servers to the game, allowing for improved matchmaking and better online stability.

According to Ubisoft, the introduction of dedicated servers will offer a better and smother gameplay experience, and the game will also see the following improvements to its online performance:

Resyncs and host migrations during games have been entirely eliminated.

Match completion rates on PvP modes have improved overall.

Major fixes have already been implemented on the PC side following the launch to improve the experience on servers. Consoles players will benefit from these improvements from day one.

“Changing the online infrastructure while the game was live was a challenge, but a decisive step in improving the game experience of our players,” said Damien Kieken, Game Director. “The implementation of the dedicated servers gives us confidence in the direction the game is taking and will pave the way for a full year of continued support and new contents.”

Of course, that’s not the only thing coming to For Honor, as the game is also set to introduce its fifth season, titled Age of Wolves, next week on February 15. For more information on what’s to come to Age of Wolves, check out below:

Season Five will also bring several quality of life updates including a new item that will boost XP in exchange for salvage, the shift of 4v4 Ranked Mode from Dominion to Tribute, a new reputation level cap, new gear progression and more. Age of Wolves will be the first season of a full year’s worth of content coming to For Honor in 2018.

For Honor is available now.