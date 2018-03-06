Life is Strange Before the Storm Trailer Celebrates Season

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Celebrates Season End With New Trailer

The Life is Strange: Before the Storm bonus episode, Farewell, released yesterday. The final episode of the season focuses on a young Max and Chloe going on a pirate-themed adventure. It also sees the return of Chloe’s original voice actress, Ashly Burch (who couldn’t act in the main game due to the SAG-AFTRA strike). Now that the season is completed, Square Enix put out a new video showcasing all of what Before the Storm has to offer.

Check out the Life is Strange: Before the Storm trailer below:

For more on the game, check out my Life is Strange: Before the Storm review. Here’s what I had to say about the bonus episode:

That’s one nice thing about Farewell. Players get to definitely go at their own pace, and really come to grips with saying goodbye to both Max and Chloe. Sure, there’s a story to the episode and some fun lore to learn throughout the way, but it’s almost all secondary to what the player is experiencing. With the uncertain future of Life is Strange 2, who knows if players will ever see this duo again, and there’s just a certain comfort in seeing them goof off and have some fun. Before the Storm‘s bonus episode doesn’t feature the series’ best writing or any pivotal choices, but it all works as intended here. It’s just a fond farewell to a friend. One that gives players one more opportunity to see two of their favorite characters interacting with each other, and one final chance for the player to say their own goodbyes.

The Life is Strange: Before the Storm is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.