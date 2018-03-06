PlayStation Store Global Update – March 6, 2018

North American Update

March’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

Burnout Paradise Remastered ($39.99)out 3-16)

Surviving Mars ($39.99)(out 3-15)

Surviving Mars – Digital Deluxe Edition ($49.99)(out 3-15)

Surviving Mars – First Colony Edition ($74.99)(out 3-15)

PSVR Games

Bravo Team ($39.99)

Rangi ($9.99)

VRFC Virtual reality Football Club ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)

PS4 Demos

Minecraft: Story Mode – Season Two – Trial

PS4 Games

The BioWare Bundle ($59.99)

Bridge Constructor Portal ($14.99)

Bulb Boy ($8.99)

DISSIDIA® FINAL FANTASY® NT ($44.99)

DISSIDIA® FINAL FANTASY® NT Digital Deluxe Edition ($63.74)

DJMAX Respect ($49.99)

Fear Effect Sedna ($19.99)

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition ($49.99)

Frantics ($19.99)

INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall ($39.99)

Midnight Deluxe ($4.99)

North ($2.99)

Perfect Angle ($9.99)

Pure Pool Snooker Bundle ($11.49)

Scribblenauts Showdown ($39.99)

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge Day One Edition ($59.99/PS+ $53.99)

Way of the Passive Fist ($14.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

ANCIENT AMULETOR DLC COLLECTION ($2.99)

Battlefield™ 1 Apocalypse ($14.99)

Brawlhalla – Winter Championship 2018 Pack ($8.99)

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Anime Music Pack ($14.99)

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Anime Music Pack ($14.99)

Dungeons 3 – Evil of the Caribbean ($4.99)

FINAL FANTASY XV Blazefire Saber XV (FFXV Original Recolor) ($0.49)

FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACK ($14.99)

Fishing Planet Spring Cats Pack ($14.99)

Fishing Planet St. Patrick’s Pack ($14.99)

Happy Dungeons 50 Happy Jewels for PlayStation®Plus member bonus (Free for PS+)

Let it Die DLC ($0.99 and up to $99.99)

Project CARS 2 Porsche Legends Pack ($9.99)

Real Farm – Grünes Tal Map (Free)

Real Farm – Potato Pack (Free)

Rocket League® – DC Super Heroes DLC Pack ($3.99)

theHunter™: Call of the Wild – Medved-Taiga ($7.99)

PS Vita Games

Midnight Deluxe ($4.99)

North ($2.99)

