Report: GameStop Listings Confirm Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Notorious Call of Duty insider site CharlieIntel has gathered some intel that appears to confirm Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is happening. A tipster sent the site numerous images from GameStops internal listings that show a number of Call of Duty Black Ops 4 pieces of merchandise, including lanyards and t-shirts. If Activision is getting ready to reveal this year’s next Call of Duty soon, it makes sense that GameStop would have their system loaded up with merch and products associated with the game. The system shows that May 1 is the expected arrival of these products to the warehouse.

2018 is Treyarch’s year to produce their Call of Duty, with Activision having its studios on a three year development cycle. Speculation has been creeping about Black Ops 4 since an industry insider leaked the information earlier this year. He indicated that Black Ops 4 would be set in modern times and be a boots on the ground experience. He also claimed that the project was also coming to the Nintendo Switch, in addition to PS4 and Xbox One. At the time, the insider information was purely specualtion and rumor, but the GameStop listings seem to confirm that Treyarch’s project is indeed the fourth entry in the Black Ops series.

If the information from the tipster is correct, then we can probably expect an official announcement from Activision rather soon. Previous Call of Duty games have traditionally been revealed around early April each year, so at most it’s likely we’ll have to wait another month to see the Call of Duty Black Ops 4 reveal trailer go live.

Are you excited to see that Treyarch is probably bringing Call of Duty Black Ops 4 to fans, or would you rather have the studio working on a new idea? Let us know your thoughts on this rumor in the comments below.

No additional details are available at this time. Activision has yet to comment on the rumors and leaks. We’ll report as any new information is made available.