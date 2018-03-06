PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Watch the MLB The Show 18 All-Rise Edition Get Unboxed

March 6, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

MLB The Show 18 is shaping up to be a big year for Sony’s yearly baseball game. The game will feature a revamped Road to the Show mode, a “major gameplay engine tune up,” and a new player tagging system. The game itself looks quite impressive, and there are over 1,000 new gameplay animations that’ll be in the March 27, 2018 release. Now Sony has released a new video showing off the GameStop exclusive All-Rise Edition of the game, which will come with a special hat, steelbook, and some digital bonuses.

Check out the MLB The Show 18 All-Rise Edition unboxing below:

Here’s what Sony had to announce about the upcoming MLB The Show 18 features (via the PlayStation Blog):

This year we’re bringing back Road to the Show, Diamond Dynasty, Battle Royale, Conquest, and Franchise Mode, and will have a major gameplay engine tune up among other features.

Baseball is a game of details. At its core there’s pitching, hitting, catching, throwing, and tagging. All of those areas of the game have received major development resources this year. Below are a few changes we’ve revealed in our trailer:

  • Expansion of Road to the Show
  • Dynamic crowds like Judge’s Chambers
  • New unique home run celebrations
  • Revamped hitting engine with improved physics
  • Rewritten player tagging system
  • Over 1,000 new gameplay animations
  • More legends

Sony also recently unveiled several preorder bonuses:

RetailerPre-order Items
PS Store
  • Early Access starting March 23
  • 10 Standard Packs
  • 1 Legend Card
  • 5,000 Stubs
  • Instant Reward | Aaron Judge Rookie Flashback Card for MLB The Show 17
GameStop / EB Games
  • Early Access starting March 23
  • 10 Standard Packs
  • + additional 5 Standard Packs
  • 1 Legend Card
Target (US), Best Buy (US and Canada), Walmart (US)
  • Early Access starting March 23
  • 10 Standard Packs
  • 1 Legend Card

MLB The Show 18 releases March 27, 2018 exclusively for PlayStation 4.

