The Last Batch of Fate/Extella Link Returning Character Gameplay Videos Features Altera and More

Marvelous has published the fifth batch of character gameplay videos of Fate/Extella Link, showcasing the remainder of the playable Servants returning from the previous game Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star. In these videos, you can see the Servant characters from Type-Moon’s popular Fate series sweep through a multitude of enemies in Dynasty Warriors style.

This batch starts with Altera, also known as Attila the Hun. As Attila was known to wield the Sword of Mars in real life, Altera is classified as a Saber-class Servant in this series. In her Noble Phantasm attack, Teardrop Photon Ray, she uses her sword as a pointer so that a massive ray from above strikes right on the enemy.

Karna is the hero of the Indian epic Mahabharata who appeared as the Lancer of Red in Fate/Apocrypha. He also appeared in Fate/Extra CCC where his class was modified into Launcher. As a Lancer-class Servant, he fights using the divine spear Vasavi Shakti. His Noble Phantasm attack launches a powerful lightning beam from Vasavi Shakti.

Iskandar is Fate‘s rendition of Alexander the Great who first appeared in Fate/Zero. As a Rider-class Servant, he uses the Gordius Wheel chariot to navigate around the map. His Noble Phantasm is Ionioi Hetairoi, in which he creates a desert-like Reality Marble where his massive army of follower heroic spirits awaits to decimate the enemy army.

And the last returning character is Archimedes, who made his Fate debut at the first Fate/Extella game, becoming a key character in The Umbral Star‘s storyline as a Caster-class servant. Known in the real life as a mathematician, astronomer, and engineer, he mainly fights by using his mechanical inventions. In his Noble Phantasm, Katoptron Katho Plegon, he reflects sunlight rays and converges them into one large beam that scorches his enemies.

With this batch, all 16 returning Servants from Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star have been accounted for. Fate/Extella Link will add 10 new Servants to the playable roster. So far we have known four of them: Charlemagne, Francis Drake, Astolfo, and Scathach, while the remaining six are teased to be two Archers, a Caster, two Berserkers, and a Ruler.

Fate/Extella Link will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in Japan on June 7.

[Source: Marvelous]