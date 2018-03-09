March 2018 PSN Flash Sale Is Live, View the Deals

The March 2018 Flash Sale on the North American PlayStation Store is now live on the PlayStation Store. The deals let you save up to 70% on PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita games.

Running until Monday, March 12 at 8am PT/11am ET, here are all the deals in this month’s PSN Flash Sale on the PlayStation Store:

PlayStation 4 Games Adventure Time Finn and Jake Investigations – $3.99

$3.99 Arcade Game Series 3-in-1 – $2.79

Asdivine Hearts – $5.99

Assassin’s Creed IV – $9.89 Gold – $16.49

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – $19.99 Gold – $27.99

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection – $19.99

Assassin’s Creed Unity – $11.99

Bit.Trip Runner 2 – $1.99

Dark Rose Valkyrie – $19.99

Dark Souls III – $17.99 Deluxe – $25.49

Dark Souls II – $9.99

Dead Island Collection – $15.99

Diablo III Eternal Collection- $29.99 Rise of the Necromancer – $9.74

Doodle God – $2.39

Dragon’s Lair Trilogy – $7.99

Dying Light The Following – $14.99

Elite Dangerous – $11.99

Energy Balance – $1.19

Energy Cycle – $1.19

Energy Invasion -$ 1.19

Enigmatis 2 – $4.49

Euro Fishing – $7.99 Season Pass – $9.99

Eventide 2 – $4.49

Fairy Fencer F – $15.99

Fatal Fury Battle Archives Vol 2 – $5.99

GalGun Double Peace – $7.49

Hasbro Conquest – $15.99

Hidden Agenda – $4.99

Hotline Miami – $3.99

Hotline Miami 2 -$ 5.99

Just Dance 2016 – $19.99

Just Dance 2017 – $23.99

Killzone Shadow Fall – $4.99 Intercept – $4.99

Knack – $4.99

Knack 2 – $19.99

Knowledge is Power – $4.99

Kung Fu Panda – $3.99

Kyurinaga’s Revenge -$ 2.99

LocoRoco – $5.99

LocoRoco 2 – $7.49

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – $7.99

Metal Slug Anthology – $7.99

MotoGP17 – $14.99

Oddworld – $4.99

Overlord – $5.87

Pac-Man CE 2 – $3.24

Payday 2 – $5.99

Project Cars – $7.49 Complete – $9.99

Project Cars 2 – $20.39 Deluxe – $35.99

Prototype – $9.89

Prototype 2 – $12.79

Rabbids Invasion – $13.99

Rayman Legends – $15.99

Ride 2 – $17.99 Special Edition – $23.99

Saints Row IV – $4.99 + Gat out of Hell – $10.49

Samurai Shodown V – $5.99

Shadow Warrior – $7.49

Shadow Warrior 2 – $15.99

Shadwen- $4.24

Shantae Risky’s Revenge – $3.99

Siralim – $1.99

Siralim 2 – $4.49

Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99

Sniper Elite 3 – $11.99

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 – $17.99

Sparkle 2 – $1.59

Styx – $7.49

Styx 2 – $12.49

That’s You! – $4.99

The Banner Saga – $7.99

The Bit Trip – $1.99

The Crew Ultimate – $19.99

The Jackbox Party Pack – $9.99

The Jackbox Party Pack 2 – $9.99

The King of Fighters 2000 – $3.99

The Walking Dead Collection – $19.99

The Witch and the Hundred Knight – $11.99

Toki Tori 2+ – $3.74

Tour de France 2015 – $4.99

Tour de France 2016 – $7.49

Tour de France 2017 – $13.99

Trine – $2.24

Trine 2 – $2.99

Trine 3 – $5.49

Uncharted Trilogy – $7.99

Valkyrie Chronicles – $11.99

Watch Dogs – $11.99 Gold – $16.49

Wipeout Omega Collection – $15.99

WRC 5 – $5.99

WRC 6 – $19.99

WRC 7 – $19.99

Yasai Ninja – $1.19

Adventure Time Finn and Jake Investigations – $ 3.99

Asdivine Hearts- $5.99

Dark Souls II – $7.49

Dead Island- $5.99

Dead Island Riptide – $4.49 Complete – $4.99

Diablo III – $11.99

Doodle God – $2.39

Escape Dead Island – $4.49

F1 2014 – $4.99

F1 Race Stars – $4.99

Grand Theft Auto Episodes from Liberty City – $7.99

Grand Theft Auto IV – $6.99

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas – $5.99

GRID 2 – $7.49

GRID 2 Reloaded – $9.99

GRID Autosport – $7.49 Season Pass – $7.49

Hotline Miami – $3.99

Hotline Miami 2 – $5.99

Kung Fu Panda – $3.99

Max Payne 3 – $11.99

Metro Last Light – $8.99

Oddworld – $4.99

Pac-Man CE DX+ – $2.49

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax – $31.99

Prototype – $7.99 Gold – $8.99

Record of Agarest Series – $11.99

R-Type Dimensions – $3.99

Saints Row Gat out of Hell – $5.99

Skullgirls Encore – $2.99

Sparkle 2 – $1.59

Spelunker HD – $3.99

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum – $7.99

The Guided Faye Paradox- $5.99

The Jackbox Party Pack – $9.99

The Jackbox Party Pack 2 – $9.99

The King of Fighters XII – $22.99

Tour de France 2015 – $4.99 PlayStation Vita A Rose in the Twilight – $7.99

Asdivine Hearts – $5.99

Criminal Girls – $7.99

Criminal Girls 2 – $11.99

Demon Gaze – $7.99

Energy Balance – $1.19

Energy Cycle – $1.19

GalGun Double Peace – $7.49

Hotline Miami – $3.99

Hotline Miami 2 – $5.99

htoLNiQ – $3.99

Hyperdimension Neptunia Producing Perfection – $5.99

Mary Smelter – $11.99

Oddworld New n Tasty – $4.99

Operation Abyss – $7.99

Operation Babel – $15.99

Prinny – $2.99

Prinny 2 – $2.99

Siralim – $1.99

Siralim 2 – $4.49

Skullgirls 2nd Encore – $9.99

Sparkle 2 – $1.59

The Bit Trip – $1.99

