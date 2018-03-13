Read the Call of Duty WW2 Update 1.11 Patch Notes

Read the Call of Duty: WWII Update 1.11 Patch Notes

Call of Duty: WWII update 1.11 is now available to download. The patch adds in the Shamrock & Awe community event to multiplayer and zombies, and adds in a bunch of new content. It’s a huge update for the first-person shooter!

Check out the Call of Duty: WWII update 1.11 patch notes:

FEATURE UPDATES Updates to loot system: More details here.

Operation: Shamrock & Awe Community Event in MP and Zombies

New content (weapons, camos, uniforms, charms, reticles, etc)

Shipment 1944 (available Season Pass holders today, and for free for non-Season Pass holders starting March 16th)

Prop Hunt on DLC maps MULTIPLAYER Connectivity/Spawns/Performance/Split Screen/Mechanics Fixed issue in Hardcore where players were able to rejoin a match from which they were just kicked

Fixed issue where Player 2 in split screen on a guest account was being kicked to Local Play when creating first loadout Offline

Fixed issue where players were crashing when equipping Scorestreaks

Fixed issue where players crash after accepting invites to a public War match

Fixed issue where matches were not starting properly from Featured playlists

Fixed loss of functionality issue when players return to MP Menu after completing match in Local Play Maps Fixed map exploits on Gustav Cannon and Occupation

Fixed error when loading into a Custom TDM match on Anthropoid Party System/HQ Fixed issue where upon opening supply drops from the Options menu while in HQ, players would sometimes be transported to another part of HQ

Fixed issue where players were unable to abandon Orders when in Major Howard’s menu UI Various UI fixes and improvements (split screen, text descriptions, in-game store, menu tabs, Firing Range, missing/incorrect icons, Division slots, Soldier stats, widgets, text overlap)

Fixed issue where “My Emblems” tab was not informing players of how many emblem slots they had left

Fixed issue where green star notification in the Dossier menu was not disappearing for Calling Cards section Audio Fixed issue where players would hear the sound of a truck driving when loading into HQ WEAPONS/SCORESTREAKS Fixed issue where unlocking new Scorestreaks also equips them when players have three already equipped

Fixed issue where players were able to reload the Combat Shotgun past the max amount of ammo

Fixed explosive scorestreaks behavior underwater

Nerfed the Volkssturmgewehr (Increased recoil and decreased damage range to be more on par with other rifles in its class) RANKED PLAY Pushed through some fixes for issue where players were losing MMR

Fixed issue where when Player 1 (party leader) leaves a lobby, Player 2 will not be automatically pulled out with Player 1

Various UI fixes and improvements (icons, menu tabs)

Fixed issue where when one player is kicked for inactivity, remaining players were also kicked GAMEBATTLES/CoDCASTER/ESPORTS MODE Fixed issues with lobby placement

Fixed UI issues with Soldier tab and MLG Divisions

Fixed issue where Team two (Axis)’s objective colors were not updating properly

Fixed issue where some restricted items were still able to be equipped ZOMBIES Various UI fixes and improvements (menu displays, description text, weapon personalization, text overlap, unlock requirements)

Fixed issue in TDS where some players who were revived were teleported out of playable area

Fixed issue where upgraded camo was not displaying for various weapons

Fixed issues with Wüstling and other zombies pathing and behavior

Fixed functionality issues with 9mm SAP

Fixed issues with upgrading the Ripsaw

Fixed issue where Pommel grenade fails to regenerate uses

Eliminated fall damage (meaning, it can no longer take your armor)

Reduced “red screen of death” opacity to make it less obfuscating

Call of Duty: WWII update 1.11 is available now.