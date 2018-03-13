Read the Call of Duty WW2 Update 1.11 Patch Notes

Read the Call of Duty: WWII Update 1.11 Patch Notes
Call of Duty: WWII update 1.11 is now available to download. The patch adds in the Shamrock & Awe community event to multiplayer and zombies, and adds in a bunch of new content. It’s a huge update for the first-person shooter!
Check out the Call of Duty: WWII update 1.11 patch notes:
FEATURE UPDATES
- Updates to loot system: More details here.
- Operation: Shamrock & Awe Community Event in MP and Zombies
- New content (weapons, camos, uniforms, charms, reticles, etc)
- Shipment 1944 (available Season Pass holders today, and for free for non-Season Pass holders starting March 16th)
- Prop Hunt on DLC maps
MULTIPLAYER
Connectivity/Spawns/Performance/Split Screen/Mechanics
- Fixed issue in Hardcore where players were able to rejoin a match from which they were just kicked
- Fixed issue where Player 2 in split screen on a guest account was being kicked to Local Play when creating first loadout Offline
- Fixed issue where players were crashing when equipping Scorestreaks
- Fixed issue where players crash after accepting invites to a public War match
- Fixed issue where matches were not starting properly from Featured playlists
- Fixed loss of functionality issue when players return to MP Menu after completing match in Local Play
Maps
- Fixed map exploits on Gustav Cannon and Occupation
- Fixed error when loading into a Custom TDM match on Anthropoid
Party System/HQ
- Fixed issue where upon opening supply drops from the Options menu while in HQ, players would sometimes be transported to another part of HQ
- Fixed issue where players were unable to abandon Orders when in Major Howard’s menu
UI
- Various UI fixes and improvements (split screen, text descriptions, in-game store, menu tabs, Firing Range, missing/incorrect icons, Division slots, Soldier stats, widgets, text overlap)
- Fixed issue where “My Emblems” tab was not informing players of how many emblem slots they had left
- Fixed issue where green star notification in the Dossier menu was not disappearing for Calling Cards section
Audio
- Fixed issue where players would hear the sound of a truck driving when loading into HQ
WEAPONS/SCORESTREAKS
- Fixed issue where unlocking new Scorestreaks also equips them when players have three already equipped
- Fixed issue where players were able to reload the Combat Shotgun past the max amount of ammo
- Fixed explosive scorestreaks behavior underwater
- Nerfed the Volkssturmgewehr (Increased recoil and decreased damage range to be more on par with other rifles in its class)
RANKED PLAY
- Pushed through some fixes for issue where players were losing MMR
- Fixed issue where when Player 1 (party leader) leaves a lobby, Player 2 will not be automatically pulled out with Player 1
- Various UI fixes and improvements (icons, menu tabs)
- Fixed issue where when one player is kicked for inactivity, remaining players were also kicked
GAMEBATTLES/CoDCASTER/ESPORTS MODE
- Fixed issues with lobby placement
- Fixed UI issues with Soldier tab and MLG Divisions
- Fixed issue where Team two (Axis)’s objective colors were not updating properly
- Fixed issue where some restricted items were still able to be equipped
ZOMBIES
- Various UI fixes and improvements (menu displays, description text, weapon personalization, text overlap, unlock requirements)
- Fixed issue in TDS where some players who were revived were teleported out of playable area
- Fixed issue where upgraded camo was not displaying for various weapons
- Fixed issues with Wüstling and other zombies pathing and behavior
- Fixed functionality issues with 9mm SAP
- Fixed issues with upgrading the Ripsaw
- Fixed issue where Pommel grenade fails to regenerate uses
- Eliminated fall damage (meaning, it can no longer take your armor)
- Reduced “red screen of death” opacity to make it less obfuscating
Call of Duty: WWII update 1.11 is available now.