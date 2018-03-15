Read the Fortnite Update 1.50 Patch Notes
Fortnite update 1.50 is now available to download. The patch notes reveal the addition of a new weapon for the Battle Royale mode: Remote Explosives. In addition to that the Supply Llama has been added to Battle Royale, and a new Luck of the Storm questline is in Save the World.
Check out the full Fortnite update 1.50 patch notes below:
GENERAL
- Wondering what’s happening with Fortnite? Find real-time info via the Epic Games Status Page here.
Bug Fixes
- Improved server performance and reduced bandwidth usage when players are jumping.
- Korean, Japanese, and Chinese languages will display properly in the UI when changing languages while playing the game.
KNOWN ISSUES
- Wanting to track the top community issues? Head over to our snazzy new Fortnite | Community Issues Trello board here.
BATTLE ROYALE
FORNITE BATTLE ROYALE ANNOUNCED FOR MOBILE!
- Click here to sign-up for the Invite Event on iOS.
WEAPONS + ITEMS
- Remote Explosives added.
- Rare rarity.
- Found in Supply Llamas, Treasure Chests, Floor Loot or Supply Drops.
- Stacks of 4 (Max of 10).
- Smoke Grenade has been vaulted.
Bug Fixes
- Updated the ‘No Scope Hunting Rifle’ name to simply be ‘Hunting Rifle’.
- Fixed missing environmental impact FX on Hunting Rifle projectiles.
GAMEPLAY
- Limited Time Mode: Blitz
*NOTE: This mode will be enabled on 3/19.
- Blitz has much shorter storm times resulting in faster & more intense matches!
- Maximum match length is 15 minutes.
- The match will start with the storm circle already closing in over the island.
- Adjustments to loot availability:
- Increased chances of treasure chests spawning from 50-70% to 80-90%.
- Increased chances of ammo boxes spawning from 65-80% to 85-95%.
- Floor Loot spawns nearly 100% of the time.
- Supply Drop spawn interval lessened from 180s (+/- 30s) to 80s (+/- 20s).
- Supply Drop descent time shortened from 60s to 30s.
- Launchpad spawn likelihood greatly increased.
- Harvesting resources doubled.
- Resources found in loot increased from 30 to 100.
- Treasure chest health increased from 200 to 500.
- Ammo box health increased from 120 to 250.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue causing the unintentional rotation of stairs.
- Fixed an issue causing an eliminated player’s collision to stick around temporarily, making it difficult to pick-up their dropped items.
UI
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the News window not displaying once you select Battle Royale.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes made characters appear with the wrong orientation when previewing items in the front end menu.
ART/ANIMATION
- Updated the circular bullet impact FX so that they help indicate the direction the shot came from.
AUDIO
Bug Fixes
- Fixed gunshot sound stuttering that would occur when firing an automatic weapon at low ammo counts.
- Fixed issue that caused gunfire and other sounds to play at louder volume than usual.
PERFORMANCE
- Optimized shield effects on players to improve overall frame rate.
SAVE THE WORLD
This patch includes a reversion of the Critical Chance re-balance done in the v3.2 update, and a pass to fix bugs and balance problems with the stat caps.
GAMEPLAY
- Next chapter of Spring it On! unlocks – ‘Luck of the Storm’.
- Battle lucky Husks, uncover treacherous treasures, track mythical spokescreatures, and brave springtime storm shenanigans!
- Quest rewards include an Epic Leprechaun Survivor + your choice of one of three Legendary St. Patrick’s themed Heroes:
- Luck Demolisher Wildcat
- Highland Warrior Wildcat
- Battle Hound Jonesy
- Rebalanced Stat Caps.
- Party shared F.O.R.T. stat caps have been reverted to their old balance relative to the personal F.O.R.T. stat caps.
- One high-level friend can share enough F.O.R.T. stats to boost your duo to the 4-player balance point, if they are far enough above your level.
- F.O.R.T. stat caps in Stonewood have been reverted to the end-of-zone threshold.
- F.O.R.T. stat caps have increased across the other three locations.
- They begin being offset upwards in mid-Plankerton, and this offset increases at higher difficulties.
- These caps are now at or above the caps present at launch:
- In the top 2 difficulties of Plankerton.
- In the top 3 difficulties of Canny Valley.
- In the top 4 difficulties of Twine Peaks.
- Weapon level caps have been increased to match character level caps.
- Increased starting cap from 12 to 20.
- Caps increase in increments of 10 until they reach 50.
- The points where Weapon and Character level caps increase has been moved a few difficulties earlier.
- Set base Weapon Skill to 50 for all heroes.
- This allows low-level players to effectively use high-level guns while playing in high-level areas.
- As a result of this change the Weapon Skill skill tree nodes no longer function. We will replace or remove these nodes in a future patch.
Bug Fixes
- Stat caps for Storm Shield Defenses were lower than intended and have been raised to their intended levels (equivalent to end-of-zone missions).
WEAPONS + ITEMS
- Critical Chance weapon and trap perks increased from
11.5% / 16.5% / 21%to 14% / 21% / 28%.
- This reverts the change made to Critical Chance in the v3.2 patch.
HEROES
- Shamrock Reclaimer Outlander is available in the Event Store.
Bug Fixes
- The Outlander subclass Flash now unlocks Loot Llama at level 1 and ‘Phase Shift’ at level 2.
- Fixed issue stopping Flash Eagle Eye and Flash A.C.’s abilities and traps from scaling with Tech.
- Fixed issue stopping Flash Eagle Eye and Flash A.C. from interacting with Fragments at level 1.
- The Speed Boost Pad no longer grants Utility for every activation.
AUDIO
- Added sound for adding item to storage locker.
- Added sounds for clicking items in the Collection Book.
Fortnite update 1.50 is available now.