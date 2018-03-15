SoulCalibur VI Adds Geralt as Playable Character

After teasing him in a tweet yesterday, Bandai Namco has announced today that Geralt of Rivia, the star of The Witcher series of games, will be joining the playable character roster of the upcoming Soulcalibur VI. Judging by the trailer for his inclusion (below), he’ll be another sword-wielding melee character, with the ability to conjure up his notable spells to attack enemies.

Bandai Namco also announced that Doug Cockle, the English voice of Geralt in the games, will be reprising his role for the game. Also joining Geralt in the game is Kaer Morhen, the home keep of the School of the Wolf, as a playable map to duke it out on.

“Soulcalibur is well known in the fighting games genre for including iconic guest characters. When we were approached with the idea of doing a crossover, we thought our community would really enjoy playing as the witcher,” said Marcin Momot, Community Lead at CD Projekt RED. “We’ve collaborated with Bandai Namco artists to faithfully recreate Geralt, and shared original Witcher 3 assets like Geralt’s model, animations, and weapons. I think Bandai Namco did an outstanding job of capturing all the details and introducing The Witcher to Soulcalibur in a way fans of both series will enjoy,” added Marcin Momot.

Here are the details Bandai Namco has released thus far for the upcoming game:

The SOULCALIBUR franchise has been the premier 3D weapon-based fighting series since the original SOUL BLADE released in arcades in 1995. SOULCALIBUR VI retains the series’ signature 8-Way Run movement system, providing super smooth 3D movement, while integrating new gameplay systems such as the exciting Reversal Edge. Reversal Edge enables characters to clash against each other and follow-up with powerful counterattacks based on their opponent’s actions. Challenge the computer AI, compete against friends, or challenge fighters from around the world in high-speed dynamic battles with jaw-dropping visual effects. Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the original SOULCALIBUR to uncover hidden truths with a diverse lineup of new and returning characters with their unique fighting styles including series mainstays; Mitsurugi and Sophitia.

SoulCalibur VI is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2018.