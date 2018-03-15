Super Bomberman R Release Date for the PS4 Version Has Been Confirmed

Konami’s Super Bomberman R originally started off as a title for Nintendo Switch. But apparently, the company is planning to bring the game to other platforms as well. After we have previously learned about reports of Super Bomberman R being rated for other platforms in Korea, this time the Japanese Twitter user Renka—who runs a regularly-updated Game Schedule wiki site in Japan—has confirmed that the game will be released in Japan for PlayStation 4 (and also Xbox One).

According to Renka, Super Bomberman R will be released in Japan on June 14; this goes in line with an official listing of the game which is already up at the Japanese Microsoft Store for the Xbox One version as tweeted by the same user.

Speaking of which, the American site already has a listing of Super Bomberman R as well, and it is slated to be released on June 12. If the game is released simultaneously on PS4 & Xbox One just like in Japan, it is highly likely that Super Bomberman R for PlayStation 4 will be released in North America on June 12, 2018.

Below is the list of modes you can expect to see in the game, as quoted from the Microsoft Store listing:

■Story Mode

A campaign playable alone or with a friend in local co-op. Join the 8 Bomberman heroes and help them to defeat the Evil Emperor Buggler! ■Battle Mode

The classic and fun Battle Mode is back. Play with up to 8 players locally or 8 players online! ■Grand Prix

Grand Prix is a new competitive mode in which teamwork is key. Which team will show the best skills and be crowned as the best in the Universe!?

[Source: Renka]