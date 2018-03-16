Jurassic World Evolution Release Date Leaked, Coming in June

Revealed last year, Jurassic World Evolution is the park-management game where you create and run your own Jurassic World dinosaur park, bioengineering new dinosaur breeds and constructing attractions, and containment and research facilities. Though we got a glimpse at some in-game footage last year, Frontier Developments recently held a gameplay event for press. There’s an embargo on all impressions and footage until March 29, so expect to see a lot more details in a couple of weeks, but one crucial detail did manage to leak out from the event.

Instagram user failcube, better know as Rob Keyes, posted an image to his account from the event (now removed) showing that the Jurassic World Evolution release date will be June 12, 2018. We knew that the title would be coming this summer, but this leak now gives us a specific day to look forward to. Keyes probably took the image down because it broke embargo, so it’s unknown whether he intentionally posted it or if it was a slip up.

Even with the leak, Frontier will probably be sticking to previously held embargoes, so we won’t be seeing additional details, gameplay, and impressions until March 29. In the meantime, Jeff Goldblum announced his participation in the game with a video just a couple of days ago. Not content with just a little bit of Goldblum, Frontier seeded Jeff into the entire game as the player’s guide. “Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm guides players through the moral choices and tactical decisions that will test their building and management skills as they attempt to successfully run their own Jurassic World.”

Jurassic World Evolution is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows this summer. We’ll keep you updated when the release date is made official.

[Via: The Nerd Mag]