Three New Playable Characters Confirmed for My Hero Academia: One’s Justice

According to the latest issue of Weekly Jump, Tsuyu Asui, Momo Yaoyorozu, and Denki Kaminari will all be playable characters in the upcoming My Hero Academia: One’s Justice. The magazine (via Gematsu) revealed the three new characters that will be joining a roster that already includes the likes of Izuku Midoriya, Tomura Shigaraki, Katsuki Bakugo, All Might, Ochacho Uraraka, Tenya Iida, and Shoto Todoroki when the game launches later this year.

For more on My Hero Academia: One’s Justice, check out the newly released character bios:

Every character has their own hopes, beliefs, and justice. Shoto Todoroki is the son of the Earth’s second strongest hero Endeavor. As a genius student he can master two quirks, the ice from his mother and the fire of his father. He has always suffered the pressure of his upbringing and is now determined to forge his own path to become a Hero.

Ochaco Uraraka is one of Deku’s closest friend. She is lively, positive and always finding a way to inspire people. Her quirk gives her the power to manipulate gravity. She wants to become a hero to offer a comfortable life to her parents.

Tenya Iida uses his super speed to be the first one to help others. As Class 1-A’s representative, Tenya takes personal responsibility over the safety of his classmates. His inspiration comes from his older brother wanting to become a hero similar to him.

My Hero Academia: One’s Justice releases in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

[Source: Gematsu]